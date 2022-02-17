MG: Psychologist found dead committed suicide, says Civil Police

On August 22, 2021, the psychologist Marilda Matias Ferreira dos Santos, 37 years old, was found dead and tied up inside the trunk of a car in the garage of the house where she lived, in Pouso Alegre (MG). The Civil Police concluded that she committed suicide and tried to simulate a homicide. The case was closed and will be shelved by the Justice. The information is from G1.

According to the police, Marilda tried to lose her husband and friends by informing them that she would go for a bike ride.

However, the investigation proved that the psychologist did not leave the house.

travel report

Another point that caught the attention of the agents was that the psychologist had canceled some appointments a week earlier. To justify her absence, she stated that she would travel to Bauru, in the interior of São Paulo.

Notebooks, notes and diaries located at Marilda’s residence showed clear signs of depression and predisposition to suicide.

The autopsy report concluded that the psychologist was not assaulted. But 14.6 decigrams per liter of alcohol were detected in the blood along with the barbiturate drug, which acts directly on the central nervous system.

“All these contexts allowed us to conclude that she committed suicide, she set up this scenario and some fantasies to demonstrate that it would be a crime, because she did not have the courage to commit suicide in front of patients and society, so she wanted to hide and demonstrate that she died by homicide. , but in no way did she try to incriminate her own husband. Justice has already manifested for the shelving of the case “, said delegate Rodrigo Bartoli.

According to the police, Marilda died of asphyxiation and intoxication.

remember the case

Marilda Matias Ferreira dos Santos stated that she would cycle and did not return home. The next day, she was found dead by her 62-year-old husband.

His body was inside the trunk of a car with his hands and feet tied.

