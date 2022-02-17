‘Money making machine’, EDP (ENBR3) will deliver aggressive dividends

after the electric EDP ​​Energias do Brasil (ENBR3), from Portugal’s EDP, present the balance sheet for 4Q21 and announce R$ 1.2 billion in dividends and interest on equity (JCP), the Great Investments assessed the company’s distribution of earnings as “aggressive”.

For the broker, the announcement of the new share buyback program is positive, which “shows the management“, and the canceled shares, which “generate shareholder value”.

The house believes that the distributors are in a good moment and that EDP is one of the rare cases that manages to combine growth and dividends.

In a report, Genial states that it has a “very positive” reading for the company’s 2021 year due to multiple factors. Vitor Souza, who signed the analysis, speaks of “greater aggression with regard to the distribution of earnings”.

The analyst defined the company as money maker – a money-making machine – because of the strong dividends. Genial’s recommendation, however, remains as “hold”, with a target price of BRL 24, which implies an upside potential of 18%.

The broker believes that a drop in long-term energy prices could affect the profitability of the business. She sees high competition in the transmission auctions and “change in the hydrological scenario”.

EDP ​​in 4Q21

Genial draws attention to the Ebitda of R$ 1.36 billion (up 66.3%), which was above the consensus due to the positive impact of R$ 320 million referring to the gain derived from the sale of three transmission lines made by company in December 2021.

Excluding this impact, recurring Ebitda would have been around R$ 1 billion, slightly above the consensus, highlights the brokerage.

“As a positive highlight, we mention the company’s good cost control, reaching R$ 316 million in the 4Q21 – evolution of only 6.4% in a year of double-digit inflation”, he said.

The brokerage points out that the company’s zero-base budget has already managed to achieve savings of R$ 390 million/year. “Net debt reached R$ 8.9 billion (2.0x Net Debt/Ebitda considering the consolidation of all the company’s assets)”.

For Genial, the performance of EDP Espirito Santo and EDP São Paulo were reasonable, “despite the challenging scenario in terms of consumption in their concession areas”.

The broker assesses that the companies showed good control of manageable costs/PMSO and a significant increase in Ebitda (+18% y/y), after the application of the tariff readjustment in both distributors, reaching R$ 538 million (+18.5% a/a).

In this quarter, he says, the generation segment also performed well due to the company’s seasonality strategy (when the company decides where to allocate its energy throughout the year).

The strategy proved to be the right one for the period and brought significant growth in generation revenues (R$419 million, +26% y/y) and an Ebitda of R$287 million, a drop of -50% y/y due to impacts extraordinary sums of R$388 million, highlights the brokerage firm.

EDP’s 4Q21 profit was R$809 million due to extraordinary impactsbut also because of a lower IR rate in the period, says Genial.

Dividends: what was announced

EDP ​​said in a report that, on December 29, the board of directors approved the payment of interest on equity in the amount of BRL 454.8 million, corresponding to BRL 0.79 per share, for the year 2021 .

The company said it will take total dividends in the amount of BRL 803 million, equivalent to BRL 1.39 per share, totaling BRL 2.18 per share, for deliberation at the meeting on April 5th.

