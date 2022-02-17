More than 79% of inquiries for ‘forgotten’ money in the BC do not have a receivable balance | Economy

More than 10 million Brazilians and companies with ‘forgotten’ money in banks have not yet consulted the new Central Bank (BC) website.

In the first phase of the SVR (Values ​​Receivable Systems), consultations amounting to R$ 4 billion were released. The amount includes amounts to be returned to 28 million, of which 26 million are individuals and 2 million are legal entities, according to the BC.

As of 18:00 this Wednesday (16), 86,997,576 customers, individuals and companies, had made inquiries in the system to find out if they had any forgotten money — an increase of 31% in relation to the previous day, at the same time.

Of this total, according to the BC, 17.5 million accounts of individuals and 241,500 accounts of legal entities had some amount to be received. Another 69 million had no balance. That is, 79% did not find amounts receivable.

Consultation and redemption are made exclusively through the website https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/, launched this week by the Central Bank.

There are still other sources of funds available to Brazilians. The PIS/Pasep quotas, for example, have not yet been withdrawn by 10.6 million people, who are entitled to R$ 23.5 billion.

Individuals: 85,312,803

Individual with balance: 17,531,498

PF without balance: 67,781,305

Legal entities: 1,684,773

PJ with balance: 241,521

PJ without balance: 1,443,252

Grand total of queries: 86,997,576

The first access to the BC website allows you to see if there is money to be received, but does not show the amount to be returned. When making the inquiry, the bank customer receives a date and period to consult the balance and request the redemption.

The Central Bank did not disclose the average amount forgotten in banks or details about the amount most beneficiaries will receive. He only informed that the balances “vary a lot among the beneficiaries”.

Considering the amount of R$ 4 billion of this phase 1 informed by the Central Bank and the total of 28 million beneficiaries, including CPFs and CNPJs, the average amount to be returned is only R$ 142.85 per person or company.

How to make the query and ask for the ransom

Visit the website https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/

According to the Central Bank, customers need the CPF, in the case of individuals, and the CNPJ, in the case of companies, to check the existence of resources for withdrawal .

. The page will inform a date for check the values ​​and request the withdrawal – write down this date

– On the informed date, return to the page https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/

Use your gov.br login to access the system (click here to see how to register)

After access, check the value and request the transfer

When making this first inquiry, the bank customer receives a date and period to consult the amounts and request the redemption of the existing balance. The dates are scheduled according to the year of birth of the person or the creation of the company, according to the calendar below:

How to consult values ​​of family members who have died?

Having in hand the CPF or CNPJ number and the date of birth or opening of the company, it is already possible to know whether or not there are forgotten resources linked to a person or company – even if the holder has already died, or the company has been closed .

The procedures for consulting the amounts and requesting a refund in these cases, however, have not yet been detailed by the BC. The Central Bank promises to inform ‘soon’ what the procedures will be so that the consultation of values ​​and the redemption can be carried out by third parties.

BC will release queries to a new batch in May

Anyone who does not find amounts receivable at this stage may have resources in the next stages.

On May 2, consultations for a new phase will open. It is to this second step that the message that appears to many clients that access the system refers (see the image below).

The BC estimates the total amount to be returned to customers in 2022 at R$8 billion.

BC page informs that citizens without amounts currently receivable will be able to make a new consultation from May.

Understand the return stages

In the first phase of the service, approximately R$ 4 billion of values ​​will be returned to physical and legal entities. The values ​​come from:

closed checking or savings accounts with available balance;

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a Term of Commitment signed by the bank with the Central Bank;

capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions; and

Unsought appeals relating to closed consortium groups.

The rest of the amounts will be made available from May and throughout this year 2022, as a result of:

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided for or not in the Term of Commitment with the BC;

closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance;

registration accounts maintained by brokers and securities dealers closed with available balance; and

other situations that imply amounts to be returned recognized by the institutions.