More than 79% of inquiries for ‘forgotten’ money in the BC do not have a receivable balance | Economy

More than 10 million Brazilians and companies with ‘forgotten’ money in banks have not yet consulted the new Central Bank (BC) website.

In the first phase of the SVR (Systems of Receivables), consultations amounting to R$ 4 billion were released. The amount includes amounts to be returned to 28 million, of which 26 million are individuals and 2 million are legal entities, according to the BC.

As of 18:00 this Wednesday (16), 86,997,576 customers, individuals and companies, had made inquiries in the system to find out if they had any forgotten money — an increase of 31% in relation to the previous day, at the same time.

Of this total, according to the BC, 17.5 million accounts of individuals and 241,500 accounts of legal entities had some amount to be received. Another 69 million had no balance. That is, 79% did not find amounts receivable.

Consultation and redemption are made exclusively through the website https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/, launched this week by the Central Bank.

There are still other sources of funds available to Brazilians. The PIS/Pasep quotas, for example, have not yet been withdrawn by 10.6 million people, who are entitled to R$ 23.5 billion.

See below all the sources of money that may be “forgotten” and can be redeemed by Brazilians:

Money “forgotten” in banks

The Central Bank released the consultation of “forgotten” money in banks. In principle, about BRL 4 billion for 28 million Brazilians (26 million individuals and 2 million companies). The average amount to be returned is R$ 142.85 per person or company. In this first phase are included values ​​referring to:

closed checking or savings accounts with available balance;

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations unduly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a Term of Commitment signed by the bank with the BC;

capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions;

Unsought appeals relating to closed consortium groups.

To check if you have amounts receivable, workers must:

Visit the website https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/

Customers need the CPF, in the case of individuals, and the CNPJ, in the case of companies, to check the existence of funds for withdrawal

The page will inform a date to consult the amounts and request the withdrawal – write down this date

On the informed date, return to the page https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/

Use your gov.br login to access the system (click here to see how to register)

After access, check the value and request the transfer

About 10.6 million Brazilians have not yet withdrawn the PIS/Pasep Fund, released since August 2019 for beneficiaries of all ages. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, they are BRL 23.5 billion still waiting for the beneficiaries.

Those who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and October 4, 1988 (both private sector workers and public servants) are entitled to PIS/Pasep quotas and have not yet withdrawn the amounts. In the event of the death of the holder of the shares, the heirs and successors will be able to withdraw the money.

PIS-Pasep Fund: 10.6 million can still withdraw quotas; know if you are entitled and what to do

The deadline for withdrawing the money is June 1, 2025. Amounts not withdrawn after this period will be considered abandoned and become the property of the Federal Government.

The amount of resources not yet withdrawn is due, in part, to the fact that many quota holders died before withdrawing the money, without their heirs being aware of the benefit. Another factor that contributes to this scenario is that the beneficiaries are elderly, and as a result, the right to withdraw the amounts may not have been attempted.

The amount of the fund is paid only once, that is, once the money is withdrawn by the person entitled to it, the balance is reset to zero. Caixa has been responsible for paying the PIS/Pasep Fund quotas since June 2020, when the amounts were migrated to the Guarantee Fund.

The worker can request the withdrawal through the FGTS application, in a digital way, in the options “My withdrawals”, “Other withdrawal situations”, “PIS / PASEP”. It is also possible to indicate an account at any banking institution to receive the amounts, at no cost. In the event of the death of the quota holder, the account balance will be made available to their dependents.

The available balance can be consulted through the FGTS application, on the FGTS website (www.fgts.gov.br) and through Internet Banking Caixa, in this case for bank account holders. In any of these channels, the PIS or Pasep source accounts can be identified from the name of the employer, who will be registered as Pasep – Public Servant Program or PIS – Social Integration Program.

The PIS-Pasep Fund is different from the PIS-Pasep salary allowance, whose payment is made every year to workers with an average monthly income of up to two minimum wages. (read below).

PIS-Pasep salary bonus, base year 2019

PIS/Pasep salary allowance: are you having difficulty consulting? See how to solve

The total of BRL 208.5 million were not withdrawn by 320,423 workers entitled to the PIS/Pasep salary bonus for the 2019 base year.

Withdrawals can be made from March 31, after payments for the base year 2020 calendar have been closed.

PIS/Pasep salary allowance: who is entitled? What the value? See questions and answers

To receive the late amount, the worker will have to make a request to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, as of March 31.

The request can be made, in person, at one of the regional units of the Ministry of Labor, or by e-mail at [email protected], putting the acronym of the state in which you reside in place of “uf”.

When requesting the reissue of the benefit, the worker will have until December 29, 2022 to withdraw. If this does not occur, you will only be able to request a reissue on the calendar for the next year.

According to Codefat rules, the beneficiary is guaranteed the right to the allowance for a period of five years and accumulations are deposited in the following calendar.

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a right of the worker with a formal contract and can only be withdrawn under specific conditions, such as dismissal without just cause, purchase of a home or retirement.

FGTS: who is entitled, when can they withdraw, what is the income? Understand

But there are other situations that allow the withdrawal, such as when the holder is 70 years of age or older or when the worker remains for 3 years in a row without a job with a formal contract. That’s why, workers must pay attention to withdrawal hypotheses to be entitled to redeem the amounts that may be “forgotten” in the Guarantee Fund.

See all the cases in which withdrawal is allowed:

In dismissal without just cause;

At the end of the contract for a specified period;

Upon termination of the contract due to the total extinction of the company; suppression of part of its activities; closing of any of its establishments, branches or agencies; death of the individual employer, domestic employer or declaration of nullity of the employment contract;

Upon termination of the contract due to reciprocal fault or force majeure;

In termination by agreement between the worker and the company. In this case, he is entitled to withdraw 80% of the FGTS account balance;

In retirement;

In the case of personal, urgent and serious need, resulting from a natural disaster caused by rains or floods that have reached the worker’s area of ​​residence, when the emergency situation or the state of public calamity is thus recognized, by means of a government ordinance federal;

In the suspension of temporary work for a period equal to or greater than 90 days;

On the death of the worker;

When the holder of the linked account is 70 years of age or older;

When the worker or his dependent is HIV positive;

When the worker or his dependent has cancer;

When the worker or his dependent is in a terminal stage, due to a serious illness;

When the worker stays for 3 uninterrupted years outside the FGTS regime (without a formal job), with leave from 07/14/1990, in which case the withdrawal can be made from the month of birthday of the holder of the account;

When the escrow account remains for three uninterrupted years without crediting deposits and the worker’s leave has taken place until 07/13/1990;

To purchase a home, settle or amortize debt or pay part of the housing financing installments granted under the SFH – in this case, it is necessary to have 3 years under the FGTS regime; not be the holder of other financing within the scope of the SFH; not be the owner of another property;

In the amortization, settlement of the debt balance and payment of part of the installments acquired in consortium real estate systems.