Musk compares Trudeau to Hitler – World

Elon Musk has returned to talk on Twitter. In response to a post on the Coindesk page, which addressed the issue of the imposition of the emergency law in Canada to contain the famous “truck demonstrations”, the multimillionaire, son of a South African father and Canadian mother, satirically compared Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler.

Musk posted a tweet with a photo of Hitler accompanied by the phrase: “stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget.”

The multimillionaire, who attended high school in Canada, having even enrolled at the University of Ontario, before moving to the University of Pennsylvania in the US, had already shown his sympathy for the “Freedom Convoy” movement in late January. 2022″, having written on the social network that “freedom is being torn away piece by piece until it disappears”.

Freedom to infect others, potentially kill them, let them have long COVID, or take away healthcare resources and budget from everyone??? — Tesla69420 (@Tesla69420) January 27, 2022

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the country’s emergency measures law to deal with the three-week-long “Freedom Train” protests in Ottawa.

Despite the strengthening of his powers, Trudeau guaranteed that he will not resort to the military to stop the demonstrations, however, the rule gives more power to the police and also allows the authorities to block the bank accounts of the entities that are supporting the rebellion.

“[Os manifestantes] must go home”, appealed the head of state.