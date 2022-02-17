Natalia explodes on Instagram; Jade gets sick and loses followers TV News

BBB 22 completes one month of airing this Thursday (17). During this period, the public’s preference for the participants is still unknown, but social networks give evidence. Natália Deodato, for example, gained more than 1 million followers in a day after the repercussion of the last Discordia Game, on Monday (14). Jade Picon melted after declaring rivalry against Arthur Aguiar.

As soon as the participants were announced on January 14th, their Instagram accounts rose. Slovenia Marques and Vinicius Fernandes were the ones that drew the most attention. The Pernambucan soared from 63,000 to 1 million, while the Ceará native had a jump of 3 million fans on Instagram — this in a period of three days.

Jade Picon, already famous on the internet with 13.8 million followers, earned 900 thousand with the announcement of her name on the reality show. After testing positive for Covid-19, she was isolated in a hotel and checked in three days after the premiere. As soon as she set foot in the house, she gained over 300,000 fans. In the ranking of the brothers who gained the most followers after the cast was announced, Fernandes, Eslovênia and Jade lead in this sequence.

In the last few days, however, the millionaire lost 400 thousand when she sent Arthur Aguiar to the wall for the second time in a row.

Among the three that have the highest number on the networks, all are members of the Camarote. Leonardo Picon’s sister appears in front again, with 17.7 million – she already had 18.1 million.

Aguiar is in second and boasts 10.3 million; Naiara Azevedo has 6.7 million. Another curiosity is that Paulo André Camilo, Jade’s affair, became popular after kissing the millionaire: he gained 1 million fans in seven days.

Natalia’s record

Before the Game of Discord on Monday (14), Natália was part of the team of brothers with the fewest followers. Even after coming back from two big walls, she hadn’t broken the million mark on Instagram.

Assaulted by Maria with a bucket on her head, the miner jumped to 2.2 million in less than 24 hours. She is the character that gained the most followers in the shortest time.

Lucas Bissoli, Eliezer Netto and Jessilane Alves are the least preferred on social media. Barão da Piscadinha has the lowest number of admirers on the social network: 636 thousand. Maria’s ex-affair has 791,000, and her Biology teacher, 847,000.

The eliminated Rodrigo Mussi, Luciano Estevan, Naiara Azevedo and Bárbara Heck also did well on the nets, but the second to leave Big Brother Brasil is the one who gains more fans every day.

With a dream of being famous, Estevan rocked in the first week of his elimination, but now the numbers have stabilized. Maria, expelled for assault, had a slight movement of 300,000 followers on the day she left the show.

Larissa Tomásia and Gustavo Marsengo, participants in the glass house, were not included in this analysis, as they have only been officially on the reality for four days. The report analyzed the performance of the 30-day exhibition period.

BBB 22 on Instagram

Below, the TV news sorted, in alphabetical order, the number of followers of all Big Brother Brasil 22 participants so far. The first number indicated is the amount that each one had at the time it was announced by Globo in the attraction:

Arthur Aguiar – 8.1 million > 10.3 million

– 8.1 million > 10.3 million Barbara Heck – 215 thousand > 1.3 million

– 215 thousand > 1.3 million Brunna Gonçalves – 3.1 million > 4.5 million

– 3.1 million > 4.5 million Douglas Silva – 350 thousand > 2.5 million

– 350 thousand > 2.5 million Eliezer Netto – 11 thousand > 791 thousand

– 11 thousand > 791 thousand slovenia marques – 63 thousand > 2 million

– 63 thousand > 2 million Gustavo Marsengo – 7 thousand > 245 thousand

– 7 thousand > 245 thousand Jade Picon – 13.8 million – 17.7 million

– 13.8 million – 17.7 million Jessilane Alves – 9 thousand > 847 thousand

– 9 thousand > 847 thousand Laís Caldas – 16.3 thousand > 1 million

– 16.3 thousand > 1 million Larissa Tomasia – 69 thousand > 484 thousand

– 69 thousand > 484 thousand Linn da Quebrada – 329 thousand > 2.1 million

– 329 thousand > 2.1 million Lucas Bissoli – 10 thousand > 636 thousand

– 10 thousand > 636 thousand Luciano Estevan – 20 thousand > 993 thousand

– 20 thousand > 993 thousand Maria – 1.1 million > 2.9 million

– 1.1 million > 2.9 million Naiara Azevedo – 5.3 million > 6.7 million

– 5.3 million > 6.7 million Natalia Deodato – 21 thousand > 2.4 million

– 21 thousand > 2.4 million Paulo André Camilo – 87 thousand > 3.8 million

– 87 thousand > 3.8 million Pedro Scooby – 1.9 million > 3.5 million

– 1.9 million > 3.5 million Rodrigo Mussi – 20 thousand > 1.7 million

– 20 thousand > 1.7 million Tiago Abravanel – 2.3 million > 3.4 million

– 2.3 million > 3.4 million Vinicius Fernandes – 42 thousand > 4.1 million

