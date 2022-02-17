NATO accuses Russia of misleading the world about troop movements near Ukraine

+



Russian soldiers remain at the bases, according to NATO (Photo: Russian Defense Ministry)

Allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have accused Russia of deceiving the world and spreading “disinformation” by claiming that part of its forces are returning to permanent bases, and of actually having deployed an additional 7,000 troops to the turbulent border region with Ukraine.

Amid fears that Russia will invade the neighboring country, tensions gathered steam on Thursday at the line separating Ukrainian forces from Moscow-backed separatists in the south of the country, with parties involved accusing both sides of launch bombings.

know more

After a series of positive Russian signals that lowered the temperature of the crisis days ago, the pendulum appears to be swinging in the opposite direction again. With more than 150,000 troops stationed just a few kilometers from the Ukrainian border, the Kremlin has proposed seeking diplomatic solutions, a gesture welcomed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, even as he and others have warned of no clear signs of withdrawal of Russian troops.

“We’ve seen the opposite of some of the announcements. We’ve seen an increase in the number of troops in the last 48 hours, up to 7,000,” UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace said ahead of a NATO meeting in Brussels, echoing what a US official had said on Wednesday.

British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey, meanwhile, called the allegation about troop withdrawals “disinformation”.

Moscow has claimed several times this week that some forces are retreating to their bases, but has provided virtually no details that would allow an independent assessment of the size and direction of the troop movement, raising doubts among Western leaders.

On Thursday, NATO allies again criticized Russia’s statements and warned that they were ready to react to any aggression.

“The consequences of this mass agglomeration – nearly 60% of Russia’s land forces on the border of a sovereign country – will have the opposite effect,” Wallace warned.