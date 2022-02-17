negotiations on Albacora with Petrobras are indefinite

The CEO of PetroRio (PRIO3), Roberto Monteiro, said today that the negotiation with Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) on the deepwater fields of Albacora and Albacora Leste is hampering the definition of the size of the reserve.

The company, leader of an acquisition consortium (in which Cobra also participates), was chosen in November by Petrobras to participate in exclusive negotiations for the final terms of purchase and sale of both fields – their sale is part of the state disinvestment.

“About Albacora, I have been open. There is a question: the reservoir is better than we and Petrobras thought at the time of the bid (offer). At one point, Petrobras asked if it could reassess the reservoir. We have moved on to the second phase and now there is the reassessment”, he said, during a conference call with analysts to comment on the results of the fourth quarter balance sheet.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Of the total investment in this project of US$ 4 billion, PetroRio would contribute US$ 3.4 billion. The issue of rising oil prices can also hamper negotiations, since at the time the supply was around US$ 70 and today it is approaching US$ 100 a barrel.

Petrorio shares (PRIO3), which opened higher after the results were released, turned during the afternoon, and accelerated their losses after the conference call with analysts, ending among the biggest lows of the day.

The company’s shares also reacted to the drop in oil prices, with WTI falling 1.60%, to US$ 90.58; and Brent depreciating 1.67%, to US$ 91.71.

At the end of the trading session, the shares fell 2.41%, quoted at R$ 25.13, against Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), whose shares advanced, respectively, 2.42% and 1.76%.

Petrorio (PRIO3): “Little problems” in the Polvo and TBMT cluster

PetroRio’s CEO also told analysts that the company is looking for “operational stability of the Polvo and TBMT cluster” this year. TBMT refers to the Tubarão Martelo Field.

“It was very good tieback, but there were many ‘problems’ that were happening and being resolved.” According to the executive, this is the great challenge this year: “Maintaining stability in 2022 (from the cluster)”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

THE tieback is a well-known action in the oil market to cut operating costs, connecting an oil reservoir to a platform already in operation.

“The project as a whole had an investment of US$ 45 million, and generated savings of US$ 50 million per year for the cluster, in line with the efforts of financial discipline in the company’s culture”, informs the company’s results report. about the tieback.

Drilling in Campo de Frade will have US$ 210 million in Capex

The executive also said that the start of the drilling campaign in Campo de Frade is scheduled for this year, which will begin in March. Roberto Monteiro stated that the project will receive US$ 210 million in Capex.

Of the 11 million barrels sold last year by the company, according to the results report, half belonged to Frade and half to the Polvo and TBMT cluster. The drilling campaign in Frade is part of the field revitalization plan.

Frade’s drilling will involve a production well and two injection wells.

Wahoo field awaits ANP approval

PetroRio is also working on the approval of the Wahoo Field development plan, with the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). The start of operation of the field is scheduled for 2024.

At the end of 2021, the company filed with the ANP the Wahoo Declaration of Commerciality and presented the development plan. In this field, PetroRio intends to drill four production wells, two injection wells and the connection to the Frade FPSO, 30km away, for processing.

So-called injection wells are used to increase or improve the recovery of oil and natural gas from a reservoir, injecting fluids such as water and gas.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Sale of stake in the Manati Field has an obstacle

In 2020, Petrorio announced the sale of its 10% interest in the Manati natural gas field in Bahia to Gas Bridge. But there are still obstacles to the operation.

The company informs that “due to a longer-than-expected negotiation for Gas Bridge to take over the operation of the field, some contractual adjustments are being necessary”. According to PetroRio’s CEO, Manati follows the company’s divestment plan.

“There are obstacles at Petrobras (one of the partners in the field and operator), although it generates cash (for PetroRio). They have to be operational (within the scope that is operated in the field) and there are business obstacles. This delayed the process”, said Roberto Monteiro.

best result in history

Founded in 2009, Petrorio had the best result in its history in 2021. The largest independent oil and gas company in Brazil set a production record and doubled revenue and net income.

Net revenue was R$4.4 billion, an increase of 128% compared to 2020; 11 million barrels were sold, 24% more than in 2020 and net income of R$13 billion, an increase of 153% compared to 2020.

“PetroRio has been consistently monitoring liquidity and the degree of leverage. After the issuance of bonds in the amount of US$ 600 million in June 2021, the company carried out, throughout the last quarter of 2021, the full discharge of all other debts, leaving the bond as the only current financing”, said CEO Roberto Monteiro.

“This reinforces the greater robustness of the capital structure that we have been seeking, focusing on longer-term horizons, facilitating financial planning and making the company more prepared for inorganic growth, an important pillar of growth”, he added.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Related