New Caixa credit will have a loan of up to R$ 3 thousand for negative people

Caixa Econômica Federal may soon release a Credit line for consumers negatives. About 20 million people who are restricted by credit protection agencies will be able to take out loans of up to R$ 3 thousand, without bureaucracy.

Read more: Transaction Denied: Why has Nubank been canceling purchases from users?

There is still not much information about the novelty, which is still in the preparation stage. What is known so far is that the money will be made available through Caixa Tem, an application that already offers some credit options.

While the loan for negative people does not come out, Caixa has other options available to Brazilians, such as the pledge and the Caixa Tem Credit.

pledge

In this modality, the contracting party offers an asset of value as a guarantee of payment of the debt. The bank accepts jewelry, pens, watches, silverware, among other objects. The assessment is made on the spot by a Caixa employee.

After paying off the debt, the customer receives his asset back. If you fail to pay, the bank has the right to pledge the object. The contract can be renewed as many times as needed.

Cash Has Credit

The application created to make emergency aid payments possible has two microcredit lines with release from R$300 to R$1,000. Interest rates are 3.99% per month, with a term of up to 24 months to pay.

The first is intended for personal use, such as paying bills and other purposes. The second is geared towards your business, that is, buying raw materials, paying suppliers, etc.

Unfortunately, the product is not available for negatives. To apply for the loan, simply open a Caixa Tem account and submit a proposal.