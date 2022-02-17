New Renegade has a secret that “kills” the T-Cross

Two of the best-selling models in Brazil, the Volkswagen T-Cross and the Jeep Renegade, fight for leadership in the disputed compact SUV segment. In 2020, the T-Cross won the battle in sales, while the Renegade got the payback in the dispute in 2021 (73,913 x 62,307). For this year’s clash, both models have just received important reinforcements. But which of the two SUVs is more worth it?







Volkswagen T-Cross or Jeep Renegade? Hot dispute in the SUV segment

To find out that answer, we selected seven items for a clash between the high-end versions of the two models. For comparison purposes, the Renegade S Series was considered, which features the new 1.3 turbo flex engine up to 185 hp, 4×4 traction, in addition to a new look and new equipment; and the T-Cross Highline, the only version equipped with the 150 hp 1.4 TSI engine, which recently gained new safety equipment. Regarding consumption data, we used the Inmetro table.

Grades are given from 0 to 10, according to the Car Guide criteria. Therefore, each car can add up to a maximum of 70 points in the total of the 7 items in the comparison. The purpose of this bullet point is to offer a quick comparison, only on the 7 most important items for most consumers. In an analysis with other items, the result may change – or not.

power

The Volkswagen T-Cross has a 1.4 turbo flex engine with 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque. The numbers are the same for both gasoline and ethanol. It is associated with a 6-speed automatic transmission, always with front-wheel drive. The new Jeep Renegade brings under the hood the 1.3 turbo engine from Stellantis, which offers 180/185 hp (g/e) and 270 Nm of torque. In the top-of-the-line S-Series version, the transmission is a 9-speed automatic, and the traction is 4×4. As it offers superior numbers in power and torque, the winner in this regard is the Renegade.

Consumption

According to Inmetro, the new Jeep Renegade S Series does 6.3 km/l in the city and 7.6 km/l on the highway with ethanol. With gasoline, the figures are 9.1 km/l and 10.8 km/l, respectively. The general average with this fuel is 9.95 km/l. The T-Cross Highline – the only version that features the 1.4 TSI engine – does 7.7 km/l in the city and 11.0 km/l on the highway with ethanol, and the respective 9.3 km/l and 13.2 km/ l with gasoline. The average, therefore, is 11.25 km/l. With an advantage in all scenarios, the winner in this regard is T-Cross.





VW T-Cross and Jeep Renegade interior: multimedia tie Photo: Car Guide / Publicity

Multimedia

The Jeep Renegade S Series is equipped as standard with an 8.4” UConnect multimedia center with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay. It also offers Bluetooth, AM/FM Radio and supports voice commands and an app that allows you to control car functions remotely. The T-Cross Highline, on the other hand, features the 10” VW Play multimedia center, which has almost the same resources as the Jeep’s central, but owes the integration with an application for remote functions. However, Volkswagen’s multimedia center offers its own app store as a differential. As each offers different features, the result is a stalemate.

Safety

Regarding safety equipment, the T-Cross Highline is equipped as standard with six airbags (front, side and curtain), ABS brakes with EBD, seat belt alert, electronic stability, traction and electronic differential lock, automatic post-collision and emergency braking, fatigue detector, adaptive cruise control.

The Renegade S Series, on the other hand, offers the same items and also adds a knee airbag for the driver, lane keeping assistant, license plate reader and blind spot monitor. If that wasn’t enough, the Jeep Renegade S Series has a “secret” that surprises: it comes with 4×4 traction, which greatly increases safety in the rain (on asphalt) and gives the car much more security to overcome bad terrain, including with a selector. of driving modes for different terrains. An important differential in favor of Renegade.

Trunk

Unlike the Trailhawk version (320 liters), which has a full-size spare tire, the Jeep Renegade S Series has a trunk with a capacity of 385 liters. That’s because the version uses a temporary spare tire, which takes up less space. The load capacity is 400 kg. On the other hand, the Volkswagen T-Cross has a trunk of 420 liters, and can carry up to 448 kg. The winner in this regard is the T-Cross.

Price

Both are top-of-the-line versions of SUVs. The T-Cross Highline starts at R$ 158,150 with the Black Ninja paint option, which is the only free shade of the model. In addition to the color options, the T-Cross also offers the two-tone packages I and II (R$ 2,610), sunroof (R$ 6,510) and the Tech & Beats I package (R$ 8,220) as options. The Renegade Series S costs R$ 163,290, and offers metallic or pearl paints and the Mopar Kit (R$ 600) as options. The panoramic sunroof is offered as a separate version, which raises the price of the Renegade S Series to R$171,780. In this case, the advantage is T-Cross.

After sales

The Volkswagen T-Cross leaves the factory with a 3-year warranty, with no mileage limit. The first three Volkswagen SUV revisions (annual or every 10,000 km) are free, as the model – with the exception of the entry-level Sense version – is part of Volkswagen’s Series Overhaul program. On the other hand, the Jeep Renegade also offers a 3-year unlimited mileage warranty. In the first three revisions – which occur every 12 thousand km or 1 year, whichever comes first – the cost is R$ 2,442 for the 4×4 versions. The winner in this regard is the T-Cross.

T-CROSS OR RENEGADE? Item VW T-Cross

highline

1.4 TSI Jeep Renegade

Series

1.3 T270 4×4 power 6 7.5 Consumption 8 6.5 Multimedia 8 8 Safety 8 10 Trunk 6 5.5 Price 1.5 1 After sales 7 6 Total of points 44.5 45

Conclusion

A tight victory for the Jeep Renegade, because of the power and (mainly) the safety that comes with the 4×4 traction. For those who don’t care about four-wheel drive, however, the Volkswagen T-Cross can be a more interesting purchase than the Renegade because it wins in terms of consumption, trunk, price and after-sales.