New TSE president Fachin studies Russian attacks on elections

The new president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Edson Fachin, is studying Russian cyberattacks in elections around the world. The country that hosts Jair Bolsonaro this week has been trying to influence elections around the world using a digital arsenal. Attempts, in some cases successful, have already been proven in some countries.

Fachin expressly cited Russia in a meeting this Wednesday with the current president, Luís Roberto Barroso, and Alexandre de Moraes, who will preside over the court in the elections. “There is a risk of attacks from different forms and origins. It has been said and published that Russia is an example of these provenances,” he said.

The speech was even distorted by Jair Bolsonaro in another of his attempts to discredit electronic voting machines. According to the president, Fachin’s speech would be an admission that the TSE would not know how to deal with hacker attacks, which is false because so far no hacking attempt has been successful.

Among Fachin’s study material is the report produced in the United States on Russian aid to the campaign of Donald Trump, an inspiring figure for Bolsonaro.

But it was not just the US country that has been the victim of Russian attacks in the recent past. The same happened in the German elections and the Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom, for example.

