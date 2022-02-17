New wind farm in RN will have an investment of R$ 2.3 billion – 02/17/2022 – News

Another mega-enterprise in the area of ​​clean energy, with investments of R$ 2.3 billion, starts operating in Rio Grande Norte this year. It is the Santo Agostinho Wind Farm that is being assembled in the municipalities of Lajes and Pedro Avelino, with a capacity of 434 Megawatts. The project schedule and the investment plans of the company – Engie Brasil Energia – were presented this Wednesday (16th) to Governor Fátima Bezerra.

At Santo Agostinho there will be 70 wind turbines with a height of 170 meters and a capacity to produce 6.2 MWh per unit, three times more than the equipment currently used. The company’s future investments planned for the next five years in RN total R$ 6.5 billion.

Engie installed itself in RN in 2017. It has two photovoltaic projects in operation, Assu V, which produces 30 MW, and Floresta, in Areia Branca, with 101 MW. Future projects are the Assu Sol solar parks; Assu I, II, III and IV and Santo Agostinho Solar, according to Márcio Neves, operations director; and Giuliano Pasquali, the company’s Project Manager. According to the schedule presented to the governor, the first wind turbine starts operating in September this year, reaching 14 by the end of the year.

“Our company is characterized by long-term investments, social responsibility, partnerships with states and municipalities”, informed the president of Engie Brasil, Eduardo Sattamini, who accompanied the meeting in a virtual way.

Engie is the largest private energy company in Brazil, operating in the generation, commercialization and transmission of electric energy, gas transport and energy solutions. It owns the most extensive natural gas transport network in the country, with 4,500 kilometers, which cross 10 states and 191 municipalities, thanks to the acquisition of TAG, completed in 2020.

RN’s electrical matrix is ​​composed of 87% of clean and renewable sources. Of the seven sources of energy generation commercialized in Brazil, Rio Grande do Norte has five. There are 443 energy generation projects powered by wind, solar, hydro, biomass and natural gas sources.

In the wind sector, the State is the national leader with 213 plants in operation, totaling 6.5 GW of installed power and more than 2,400 turbines in operation. In addition, 44 new parks with a total power of 1.4 GW are under construction.

The municipality of Serra do Mel holds 17% of the installed power, the largest generation hub in Rio Grande do Norte. The second in the ranking is João Câmara with 13% and in third place, Parazinho with 11%. RN has seven offshore wind farm projects (at sea) in the licensing process with Ibama.