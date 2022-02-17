New Zealand Bans Sexual Conversion Therapies, Provides Up to 5 Years in Prison | Sexuality

The New Zealand Parliament passed a ban on so-called sex conversion therapies. The new law criminalizes procedures that seek to alter the sexual orientation, expression or identity of members of the LGBTQ community. Anyone violating the rule could be subject to penalties of up to five years in prison.

The bill, which was one of the electoral promises of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, was approved on Tuesday night (15) by 112 votes in favor and eight against.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Grant Roberston said the law would put an end to “a painful, insidious and destructive mistake”, according to local media. The Labor politician, who publicly declared his homosexuality, considered that the passage of the law sends “a message of support and affirmation of love to all rainbow communities”.

‘Big day for rainbow communities’

“This is a great day for New Zealand’s rainbow communities,” said Justice Minister Kris Faafoi. “Conversion practices have no place in modern New Zealand,” he added.

The law provides for a penalty of up to three years in prison if this type of therapy is applied to persons under the age of 18 or unable to make decisions, as well as a five-year sentence if conversion therapy causes serious harm person, whatever their age.

The legislation also opens the way for victims to seek compensation in civil courts for having undergone conversion therapy.

According to a study conducted by the University of Waitako in New Zealand in 2018, one in six transgender or non-binary people said that a psychologist or religious counselor had tried to change their sexual identity.