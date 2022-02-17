No scares, Palmeiras reserves beat Ferroviária in Abel’s 100th game – 02/16/2022

Abel Ferreira’s 100th game as coach of Palmeiras ended like most of them so far: with victory. Verdão quietly beat Ferroviária 2-0 tonight (16), at Fonte Luminosa, for the seventh round of Paulistão.

The goals were scored by Murilo, after a corner kick in the first half, and Breno Lopes, in the second half. The Portuguese coach spared all the holders of the Club World Cup, but still saw his reserves play a solid game and little threat from Ferroviária.

With the result, Verdão remains undefeated in the state and with the best campaign: 13 points in five games. The team, which did not go to the field for two days due to the World Cup, returns to the field this Saturday (19) to receive Santo André, at 16:00.

The best: Murilo

Defensively safe, the newcomer has been pleasantly surprised by the speed with which he adapted on his return to Brazilian football. In addition to proving to be a great option for the left side of the defense, he has also appeared offensively: today he scored his second goal for Verdão in four matches for Paulistão.

Who was bad: George

The left-back suffered in the marking, no wonder it was in his sector that Ferroviária forced the game more and created the most dangerous move – Gegê’s kick after a steal that stopped in Weverton. Jorge showed little disposition in defensive recomposition when the team lost the ball in the attack. In this way, he remains in the background in the team.

game chronology

Palmeiras did not make much effort to dominate the game, but created little. The first goal came from a dead ball: in the 37th minute, Patrick de Paula took a corner, and Murilo won the mark to head into the back of the net.

In the second stage, Verdão reached the second goal in confusion in the area. Rony won the back line and crossed low, Navarro fought in the middle of the small area, Saulo came out badly and, in the hit, the ball was offered to Breno Lopes to push it to the back of the net.

lock twice

Goalkeeper Saulo ‘worked’ twice against Palmeiras in the first half. In the first, friendly fire: Marquinhos tried to cut a low cross from Patrick de Paula, but sent it back and the ball hit the crossbar. Then, in the 45th minute, Wesley stole the ball after a wrong pass in Ferroviária’s defense, dribbled the mark and hit hard, low, but the ball filled Saulo’s left post.

Palmeiras performance: reserves have no problems

Palmeiras took a while to find themselves on the field with Atuesta playing as the first organizer of plays, looking for the ball at the feet of the defenders, and Patrick de Paula looser and closer to the opposing area. However, little was bothered before opening the set-piece marker. Fundamental errors, mainly passes, hampered the creation of Verdão’s game and, in some moments, the lack of chemistry made a difference in passes in depth to the void.

Railway on top, but without creating

Especially in the second stage, the Ferroviária team tried to articulate its game more, instead of running after the Palmeiras players. However, even with more offensive actions, almost nothing created and gave Weverton no work.

The return of the ‘children’

After the cut at the World Cup, the ‘Academia cubs’ returned to the Palmeiras team in the duel in which Abel Ferreira spared holders. Patrick de Paula and Gabriel Veron started, while Gabriel Menino, Renan and Vanderlan were on the bench. Boy entered the second stage.

DATASHEET

Railway 0 x 2 Palmeiras

Paulista Championship – 7th round

Date: 02/16/22 (Wednesday)

Time: 19h

Place: Arena Fonte Nova, in Araraquara-SP

Referee: Raphael Claus

assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis and Evandro de Melo Lima

VAR: Matheus Delgado Candançan

Yellow: Marquinhos, Bruno Leonardo and Bernardo;

goals: Murilo, at 37 minutes of the first half, and Breno Lopes, at 20 minutes of the second half

PALM TREES: Weverton; Mayke, Murilo, Kuscevic and Jorge; Jailson (Gabriel Menino), Atuesta and Patrick de Paula (Raphael Veiga); Wesley (Rony), Gabriel Veron (Breno Lopes) and Navarro (Deyverson). Technician: Abel Ferreira

RAILWAY: Saul; Bernardo, Bruno Leonardo, Léo Rigo and Breno Lopes; Marquinhos (Tony), Thomaz (Julio Vitor) and Rafael Luiz (Jhoninha); Gegê, Orejuela (Gleyson) and Bruno Mezenga. Technician: Elano