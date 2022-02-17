No time! Nutritionist gives tips for easy and healthy dishes for the summer – 02/16/2022

In the 11th episode of the second season of Connection VivaBem, presenter Mariana Ferrão received Luciana Mirihad, culinary influencer and youtuber, and nutritionist Lara Natacci, master and doctor from USP (University of São Paulo), for a conversation about organization and how to spend less time in the kitchen.

According to Lara, it is possible to assemble a quick and sustainable dish. Reusing the leftovers from the previous day that are in the fridge to prepare a meal that has everything we need to be healthy (vegetables, sources of protein and carbohydrates) works.

Here are the expert’s suggestions:

Easy, light and healthy dishes for the summer

For hot days, making a salad with lots of leaves, with a protein source, which can be tuna, roast beef, shredded beef, and a carbohydrate, which can be a crouton or a baked potato, goes well. You can even add an omelet with leftovers in the fridge.

“We will use what we have, we will improve sustainability, enjoy our food and, at the same time, prepare something quick and easy”, says the nutritionist.

The single dish with pasta with tuna sauce and some vegetable, such as broccoli, is also a good one, according to Lara.

There is also oven rice, which you can use with leftover shredded chicken or even prepare it on the spot. How to do? Put it in the pressure cooker, after it has cooked for at least half an hour after the pressure, remove the water, shake the pot and turn into a shredded chicken. And mix it with another vegetable, which can be tomato, green corn or pea.

What quick and healthy snacks can we eat in summer?

According to Lara, the traditional yogurt with oatmeal and fruit or granola always goes well. It also indicates aveioca, which the person can make as if it were a pancake and fill with cheese or banana.

For those who prefer salty, the pâté with ricotta, ricotta with carrots, is also valid. Canned cucumbers, broccoli, carrots and beets are also beneficial.

“The tip is always to put a salad, leaves or raw vegetables in this snack to improve the nutritional value, add more vitamins, minerals, fibers and, if possible, use wholemeal bread. body works well and the intestine works well.”

How to cook more elaborate food without spending so much time in the kitchen?

If planning and doing the pre-preparation, advises Lara. According to the nutritionist, there is a lot to be said for: how to cook rice and beans and leave them in the fridge for three or four days or freeze them; cooking and freezing the vegetables as well, separating the amount of meat that will be used in portions.

In the case of vegetables, you can vary, prioritize those that are in season and use cooking techniques that help preserve nutrients.

Lara uses the steam one, which is simple and doesn’t need any special equipment. She teaches: take a pan, put water, put an aluminum pasta strainer on top. After the water boils, put the vegetable and cover. The cooking time will depend on the vegetable. Broccoli is usually ready in 15 minutes.

According to the nutritionist, vegetables preserve the color and maintain practically all the nutritional value, the loss is small.

In addition, there is the blanching technique: put water to boil, put the vegetable in that water for 1, 2 minutes at most, take it out and put it in ice water for the same time. Then just pack and store in the freezer. “It was at the fair, at the grocery store, everyone prepares it, it can be on a Sunday or on a day when the person has more time. It’s good to do everything at once so you don’t waste time in the kitchen.”

Does leaving the fruit already cut lose vitamins?

It loses some, such as water-soluble vitamins, which come into contact with water, but the loss is not so great. “It’s better to eat with a little loss than not eat at all,” says Lara.

In these cases, what happens most is oxidation, the reaction with the oxygen of the environment makes the fruit darker, harming its consumption.

To prevent bananas and apples from turning brown, for example, a person can add a little orange or lemon juice to prevent deterioration. This can be done in fruit salad too, which must be in a closed container.

When straining and crushing, fruits and vegetables also lose mainly fiber. The person can use the part that strained and left over in other preparations, such as cakes and pies.

Moisture is also harmful to fruits and leaves. When cutting these foods, the ideal is to store them in a container with a lid and with a paper towel lined on top to stay dry, reducing moisture and the risk of deterioration. Strawberries, for example, have to be left very dry so they don’t spoil.

One way to increase fruit consumption, concludes Lara, is to wash them and leave them in a place with great circulation. “The important thing is to always keep the fruit close at hand, when it is seen, it is consumed.”

