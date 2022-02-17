Nokia G11 debuts with triple camera and 90 Hz display – All in Technology

Without fanfare, HMD Global introduced its newest smartphone, the Nokia G11, on the company’s website. The handset comes with a 6.5 inch HD+ LCD screen that supports 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. There is also an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Regarding hardware, the Nokia G11 works with an eight-core Unisoc T606 chipset alongside 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. However, those who need more internal memory can use a microSD card of up to 512GB. Plus, it comes out of the box with Android 11 ready to go.

Similar in design to current Motorola smartphones, the Nokia G11 also houses a triple rear camera setup. In practice, there is a 13MP main lens and a pair of 2MP macro and depth lenses. In addition, it has a 5,050 mAh battery that promises to deliver up to 3 days of use on just one charge.

Main features:

Screen: 6.5 inch HD+ with 90 Hz refresh rate support

Processor: Unisoc T606 octa-core

GPU: Mali-G57 MP1

RAM: 3 GB

Native Storage: 32GB with expansion via microSD card up to 512GB

Back camera: 13MP + 2MP + 2MP

Frontal camera: 8MP

Drums: 5,050 mAh with support for 10W fast charging

System: Android 11 guaranteed update to Android 12 and 13).

The smartphone is now available in Europe for €159. However, we have no idea when this model will arrive in other markets such as Brazil.