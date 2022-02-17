Nubank explains decision to cancel user purchases

more and more the Nubank grows in Brazil and manages to increase its range of customers who use the credit option a lot. This is because people find fintech accessibility, both in language and in credit, when opening a digital bank account.

However, a recent fact caused annoyance in customers who until then had only praised the company. That’s because many users had purchases canceled overnight, without any kind of prior notice or explanation. And as you can imagine, a wave of complaints emerged on social media, with customers looking for answers.

Nubank cancels purchases on Binance

The canceled purchases referred to the purchase of cryptocurrencies on Binance, which is the largest and safest cryptocurrency exchange. However, apparently Nubank does not think the platform is so safe, as it canceled such purchases in order to “protect” customers.

As a result, users who found a unique opportunity to buy cryptocurrencies at affordable prices had their purchase canceled by the digital bank. Soon after, it was possible to find revolting testimonials, both on NuCommunity and on the Reclame Aqui website.

According to users, there was no immediate explanation of the act and Nubank did not offer any kind of assistance to solve the problem. In this way, the answer they were looking for was only issued some time later, and even then it was not so satisfactory for many customers.

Nubank’s explanation

The explanation took place through a standardized response on Reclame Aqui, in which the fintech explains that the decision came after a verification. That is, the digital bank canceled transactions after inspection in the niche of the establishment, which are prohibited by the Nubank credit card.

Therefore, the newsletter explains that foreign exchange brokers/contracts for differences (CFDs)/spread betting/cryptocurrencies are not accepted by the card. According to the company, these establishments would be responsible for violating the card usage policy. Furthermore, the institution considers that there is a high level of risk involved in these operations, and that, therefore, it would be protecting its customers.