Number of deaths from rains in Petrópolis reaches 80; searches continue – National

Tragedy in Petrópolis has killed 80 people so far (photo: Carl de Souza/AFP)

The authorities of Petrópolis, a municipality in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, revised the death toll to 80 after the heavy rains and the more than 200 landslides recorded on Tuesday in the former imperial city.

According to the latest data from the local Legal Medical Institute, the municipality reached 80 deaths, including eight children, with complicated data on Wednesday afternoon (16) by the Civil Defense of the City Hall of this tourist city, 68 km north of the city of Rio de Janeiro. of January.

The number of missing was not disclosed by the Fire Department team, but a register made by the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro shows that at least 35 people are wanted.

In turn, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), is in Russia to have meetings with the country’s president, Vladimir Putin, and also spoke about the rains in the city of Petrópolis. “I’ll be back next Friday and, even far away, we remain committed to helping others. God comfort the victims’ families,” he said.

Rescue teams try to remove mud and rubble to find survivors. Meanwhile, several residents watch the scene, in disbelief, getting scared every time there is a louder noise, like the passage of helicopters.

Public bodies and associations from various sectors announced measures to gather donations and help with the care for victims of the torrential rain. The Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro organized a joint effort with the judges to expedite and order the documents necessary for the identification and release of bodies at the Legal Medical Institute (IML). Because of the damage done to the city’s infrastructure, the forums did not work on Wednesday, and procedural deadlines were suspended.