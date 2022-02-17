of how tyranny is in Justin Trudeau’s “blood”

“Why thy bones, duly consecrated, buried with due ceremonies / Break through the shroud; Why did the sepulcher, / Where we laid you so quietly, / Open its heavy marble jaws / To throw you back into this world?” (HamletAct I, Scene 4)

“When you see the impressive rallies of Fidel Castro, able to speak for 90 minutes under a 40 degree sun, you wonder why elections are necessary.” (Pierre Trudeau, Justin’s father, visiting Cuba in 1964).

“I highly admire China, because its basic dictatorship has allowed the Chinese to turn their economy around and say ‘we need to be more sustainable’… ‘we need to start investing in solar energy’.” (Justin Trudeau in 2013, responding to a supporter who asked him which country, besides Canada, he most admired)

On August 13, 2006, Alexandre Trudeau, brother of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, published in Toronto Star an article entitled “The Patriarch’s Last Days.” It was a tribute to Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, who was then 80 years old. In the text, Sacha (that was the nickname of Russian origin used at home) treated Castro as “a great adventurer”, “a great scientific spirit”, someone whose intellect “is one of the widest and most complete that can be found”. In addition, the dictator would also be “an expert in genetics, in combustion engines, in the stock market, in everything… a kind of superman”.

“Revolutionary and legendary speaker, Mr. Castro greatly improved the education and health of his country (…) I know my father was very proud to call him a friend.” Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, on Fidel Castro, on the occasion of the death of the Cuban dictator.

Sacha urged readers to evaluate Castro “in psychoanalytic terms”, as if the dictator were the great father and Cuban citizens his children – “often complainers, as teenage children complain about the demands of a strict father”. About Fidel Castro’s mythical role within the Trudeau family, Justin’s brother wrote:

“I grew up knowing that Fidel Castro had a special place among family friends. We had a picture of him at home: a big bearded man, dressed in military clothes, and carrying my brother Michel in his arms. [irmão mais novo de Justin, falecido numa avalanche em 1998]. When he met my little brother in 1976, Fidel gave him a nickname that would stay with him for the rest of his life: ‘Micha-Miche’. Later, when Michel was around 8 years old, I remember seeing him complaining to my mother about the fact that he had fewer friends than our older brother and I had. [Justin]. My mother would then reply that he had the best friend of all: he had Fidel”.

Ten years later, when the dictator died, at the age of 90, former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his condolences in the following terms: “Revolutionary and legendary orator, Mr. Castro has considerably improved the education and health of his country.” And he finished off with the old family reference: “I know my father was very proud to call him a friend”.

Justin’s father was Pierre Trudeau, a far-left revolutionary, as was his son. Also prime minister of Canada between 1968 and 1984, Trudeau senior had a special affection for communist dictatorships, having expressed his enthusiasm not only for his friend Fidel Castro, but also for Stalin and Mao Tse-tung on several occasions. This is what biographies like Three Nights In Havana: Pierre Trudeau, Fidel Castro, and the Cold War Worldby historian Robert Wright, and The Truth About Trudeauby the historian Bob Plamondon, works in which there is a vast amount of documentary material about the strange Trudeaunian devotion to tyranny.

Among several interesting facts, we learn, for example, that Pierre visited the Soviet Union in 1952, in the company of four Canadian communists, in order to “discuss economics”, at which time he would have told the wife of the American vice ambassador that he was also communist, with his visit aimed at criticizing the US and praising the USSR. That, in 1960, he went to China just when Mao Tse-tung’s “Great Leap”, in the wake of the Ukrainian Holodomor, resulted in the death of starvation of more than 20 million people, and that he piously believed – to the point of propagandizing – him in his homeland – in the artificial “paradise” mounted on scenic visits to Chinese countryside and cities. Who, in 1964, made his first visit to Cuba, marveling at the charisma and oratory of the Caribbean dictator, which led him to comment: “When you see the impressive rallies of Fidel Castro, able to speak for 90 minutes under a 40 degree sun, you wonder what the need for elections”.

In 1976, already prime minister, Pierre made a famous official visit to his friend Castro, being received on the prison island, along with his family, with all the pomp and circumstance (for further details, we recommend the book by Robert Wright cited above). Upper). The episode in which Castro took “Miche” in his arms took place on this trip, a moment recorded in the photograph that the Trudeau family had at home, and which Sacha refers to in his laudation in the Toronto Star. But, as reported by the The Ottawa Journal published on April 13, 1971, it is possible that, around that date, Pierre and his wife Margaret had already been to Cuba (the article only mentions an “unidentified island” near Barbados) for a “second honeymoon”. .

The emasculated Justin, main lead woke of the world, has already totally lost its moral authority to govern. And where authority is lacking, there is authoritarianism

It was this discreet second honeymoon for the Trudeaus that gave rise to the famous rumor that Justin was the biological son and bastard of Fidel Castro, the result of a probable affair between Margaret Sinclair and the Caribbean dictator, whom she once referred to as “ the sexiest man” she’d ever met, and with whom she flirted all the time. All this under the beard of Pierre, who, an adherent of sexual communism (so the legend goes), would have consented to the novel. The rumor is naturally reinforced by the astonishing physical resemblance between the late dictator and – you can call him that! – the debutant dictator.

Whether Justin Trudeau is really the son of Fidel Castro is unknown. But here political science must give way to literature. For there is a flavor of Shakespearean (and perhaps Freudian) tragic to the entire family history of the current Canadian prime minister. If we are to analyze the case “in psychoanalytic terms” – to follow Sacha Trudeau’s suggestion – there seems to be a filiation, if not factually biological, certainly manifestly spiritual, between him and the Caribbean tyrant. Something like a dictatorial vocation inherited, like a genetic disease, by the Trudeau clan.

Only this kind of family curse, as if transmitted by blood, would explain the bizarre invocation of the Emergency Law, never before used in an alleged democracy like the Canadian one, and which, according to the American journalist Matt Taibbi (editor of the formerly Trudeaunian rolling stone), leads the prime minister to live his “Ceaușescu moment”, or, in the opinion of humorist Bill Maher, to speak like Adolf Hitler. As Justin himself tweeted in 2012seeming to refer to the 2022 Justin: “When a government begins to try to curb or prevent dissent, it is a sign that it is rapidly losing its moral authority to govern.”

Indeed. “Trudeau has gone too far” – this is what the author categorically states. Toronto Sun in editorial. The emasculated Justin, main lead woke of the world, has already totally lost its moral authority to govern. And where authority is lacking, there is authoritarianism. Which reminds us of Jordan Peterson’s pithy warning, which seems to have been designed for Trudeau: “If you think tough men are dangerous, wait until you see what weak men are capable of.”

Yes, at this point political analysis really becomes ineffective. Because only an unconscious, neurotic and tragic desire to please the ghostly “father”, an obsession to carry out the life project of the spectral “patriarch”, could give us clues as to how, overnight, the Canadian citizen went to sleep in the Canada and wake up in Cuba.

Content edited by: Marcio Antonio Campos