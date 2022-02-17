Official Redmi K50 Gaming! Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, A+ screen on DisplayMate and up to 12GB of RAM

Today Xiaomi is making the Redmi K50 Gaming official, the most powerful top of the line Chinese gamer that arrives with an advanced screen with an A+ rating on Display Mate and an impressive set to take even more immersion when playing. Starting with the display, the smartphone is 6.67 inches in OLED Full HD+ with 120Hz and 480Hz touch sampling, high-frequency dimming with 1920Hz PWM, HDR10+ support, 10-bit color depth, P3 color gamut and Gorilla protection. Glass Victus.

Redmi K50 Gaming still has a bold design in white, blue with black and black. The device is the world’s first with an X-axis CyberEngine 1016 vibration engine that can range from 50Hz-500Hz which is more powerful and accurate than the iPhone 13 generating less noise and transmitting even more realistic sensations during gameplay. The processor is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 lined up with 8 or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage depending on the version chosen. Xiaomi even equips the Redmi K50 Gaming with the new “Frozen Universe Multidimensional Heat Dissipation System” to extract even more power from the Qualcomm chip without overheating.

The Redmi K50 Gaming battery is 4700 mAh with 120W charging, going from 0% to 100% in just 17 minutes. The sound system is equipped with 4 JBL speakers: two 1115 midrange woofers and two 0611 dual tweeters delivering stereo sound with Dolby Atmos support, high resolution and spatial audio. Speaking of multimedia, the Redmi K50 Gaming also has upgraded triggers with 8 magnets and silicone dampers for faster responses.

Speaking of cameras, the front sensor is a 20 megapixel Sony IMX596, while at the rear we find a triple set with a 64 MP Sony IMX686 main sensor with six elements, 1.6μm pixels and Remosaic technology for even sharper photos, the secondary sensor is 8 MP ultra-wide and the macro is 2 MP.

Redmi K50 Champion Edition

In addition to the standard model in 3 colors, Redmi also made official a special edition of the K50 Gaming: the Redmi K50 Champion Edition, whose main differential is the addition of the 120W charger in the kit and a design created in partnership with the Mercedes AMG F1 that It has 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and the automaker’s logo on the back in chrome metal.

The device also arrives in oil blue with exclusive textures from Mercedes AMG, reminiscent of the one used in its official Formula 1 car. This will be a limited edition that will only have 10,000 units produced.

The other specs will still be the same as the special version, but as this is a limited edition it will come in an exclusive box as a collector’s version of the smartphone, which will still have the same teal-blue lighting on the back.

technical specifications





6.67-inch OLED display with 120 Hz, 480 Hz touch sampling and 10-bit color depth P3 color gamut display, HDR10+ support, MEMC motion compensation and 1920Hz PWM dimming

Platform: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 8/12 GB

Storage: 128/256 GB

Front camera: Sony IMX596 20 megapixel

Triple main camera: Sony IMX686 64 MP primary sensor 8 MP ultra wide-angle sensor 2 MP macro sensor

Battery: 4700mAh with 120W charging

Extras: CyberEngine 1016 vibration engine, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6 Plus, Quad Speakers, Infrared, NFC

System: MIUI 13 based on Android 12

price and availability





Redmi K50 Gaming was launched today in India for the following values: Redmi K50 Gaming 8GB + 128GB: 3299 RMB (~R$2,685.02)

Redmi K50 Gaming 12GB + 128GB: 3599 RMB (~R$ 2,929.19)

3599 RMB (~R$ 2,929.19) Redmi K50 Gaming 12GB + 256GB: 3899 RMB (~BRL 3,173.36) The available colors will be Dark Shadow, Silver Wing and Ice Chop, but there is still no forecast of availability for other countries, such as Brazil, for example. The Redmi K50 Champion Edition will be sold for RMB 4199 or R$ 3,417.52 in direct conversion.

