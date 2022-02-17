Oil price trend is up, with or without crisis in Ukraine

Oil prices in international markets rose again on the morning of this Wednesday (16). The rallies are pushing the price above $94 a barrel. The European and Asian stock exchanges were also operating at moderate increases.

The reaction in the markets reflects the mix of optimism and skepticism that followed the announcement of the suspension of Russian military exercises, on the border with Ukraine, as well as the withdrawal of part of the contingent of Russian soldiers held in the region.

The day before, Tuesday (15), the announcement of Russia’s withdrawal from the military escalation of the siege of Ukraine caused a sharp drop in oil prices and the price of shares on the stock exchanges. Oil prices retreated close to 4%, dropping to US$ 93 per barrel, after reaching US$ 96 per barrel on Monday (14).

In the stock markets, Tuesday was also strong. On the American Stock Exchange, the S&P500 index rose more than 1.5%, after accumulating a 4% drop in the previous three trading sessions. Markets in Europe, Asia and Brazil were also on the upswing.

Spokespersons for NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), an entity that brings together Western military forces and which, under the leadership of the United States, opposes the Russian interventionist intention in Ukraine, declared that they view President Vladimir Putin’s move with “optimism cautious”. But they said they had not yet seen any concrete demobilization in the positions occupied by Moscow on the border with the former Soviet republic. This Wednesday, NATO reaffirmed that it has information that Russia continues to reinforce its military presence in the area.

US President Joe Biden reinforced the doubt late on Tuesday afternoon, saying that the United States estimated that 150,000 Russian troops still surrounded Ukraine and that the troop withdrawal announced by Putin “has not yet been verified”. . Biden considers that a Russian invasion “is still possible”.

Tensions therefore continue, as do diplomatic efforts to avoid conflict. This means that commodity and financial asset markets are far from stabilizing. The outlook for the near future is that prices will oscillate on a seesaw with many ups and some downs. But what allows oil prices to be expected to maintain their upward trend goes beyond the ongoing geopolitical war in Ukraine.

There is a structural imbalance in the oil market, accentuated by the pandemic, with supply struggling to meet consumption. Demand, after an unprecedented dip at the height of the first wave of covid-19, in the second quarter of 2020, rose again, following the recovery of economies in the United States, Asia and Europe. In this movement, oil prices rose more than 50% in 2021.

On the other hand, production, due to interruptions and, mainly, divestments in the business, has not been able to meet the negotiated targets. Based on estimates from the IEA (International Energy Agency), analysts draw attention to the tightness in the market, projecting a minimum price of US$ 90 per barrel in 2022. The projections are that prices advance to US$ 95 per barrel in mid-June, reaching US$ 100 by the end of the year.

With the resumption of economic activity in a growing number of countries, the demand for oil tends to increase, taking global consumption to just over 100 million barrels/day, the level recorded in 2019, before the pandemic. Supply, however, has found it difficult to meet this expectation of high demand. OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries), which last year committed to increasing production by 400,000 barrels/day, did not deliver more than 200,000 additional barrels/day in December and not even 100,000 barrels/day additional in January.

Due to production shortfalls, world inventories are at historic lows, enough to cope with just 60 days of supply, and should remain so, according to the IEA, throughout 2022. The idleness in production, which reached to extreme points at the height of the first wave of covid-19, in 2020, no longer exists and what there is now is the prospect that the supply needs of demand will not be fully met.

Part of the problem is due to the growing cut in oil investments, as policies to replace fossil fuels with sources that do not pollute the environment advance in the world. The higher price of a barrel can mitigate this difficulty, stimulating supply, but the substitution process is an irreversible trend, which will make prices rise in the relatively long transition period ahead.

Brazil does not escape the consequences of this structural upward trend in oil prices. Although a producer and exporter, the country has a limited refining park and is an importer of derivatives. Increases in oil prices, transferred to fuels, influence other prices and have relevant impacts on the marches of inflation. The pricing policy practiced by Petrobras, as it maintains parity with international quotations, promoting automatic readjustments in line with the back-and-forth of quotations, exacerbates the problem. At the end of the process, the PPI (Import Parity Price) in force since 2016 turns Petrobras, in practice, into an operator of oil imports.

With the situation of imbalance in the international market, the PPI policy guarantees the capitalization of the company, but penalizes the consumer and the economic activity itself in general, due to the inflationary pressures it feeds. In order to face inflation, measures to restrict activity end up being activated.

With the objective of making fuel prices at pumps more stable, the National Congress, at this very moment, is analyzing several proposals to replace the PPI with other price policies for Petrobras. Fixing the ICMS value in the composition of fuel prices for longer periods of time and creating stabilization funds to regulate price variations are the main measures under debate.