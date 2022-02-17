One more! Oi, TIM, Vivo and Claro are notified by Procon-JP

Like Procon-SP, the João Pessoa Municipal Department of Consumer Protection and Defense (Procon-SP) notified the operators Oi, TIM, Claro and Vivo, who must explain how the communication process with the consumer will be regarding the incorporation of Oi customers, after the company was bought by the operators. Everyone involved in the operation has a period of 5 days to respond to Procon-JP.

The transfer of Oi customers to TIM, Vivo and Claro will happen gradually, where each operator was directed to a defined area, according to the area code of each line. In the case of Paraíba, Vivo will become the new operator for Oi’s customers.

Secretary Rougger Guerra warns that no consumer will be obliged to stay at the defined operator, having the right to choose which number portability will be carried out.

“You cannot deny the citizen’s right to choose to have the telephony services of the operator he wants, so the information at this moment is important and Procon-JP intends to accompany this entire migration process”, he highlighted.

As determined by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), operators must take measures to prevent the customer from being harmed during migration. Among them is the right to portability at any time, the prohibition of automatic migration of loyalty or even imposing loyalty in a new contract by the company, in addition to establishing clear and detailed communication about the procedure.

READ TOO:

–> TIM, Vivo, Claro and Oi are notified by Procon of São Paulo

–> Amazon is notified by Procon of São Paulo for discount coupons

–> Central Bank must clarify to Procon-SP about the Pix key leak

Procon-JP emphasizes that notified operators must explain the information that must be included in the official communication to Oi customers.

“Companies will have to communicate to customers basic information about the provision of services and whether contracts, offers and previous plans will be maintained, for example. It is also important to know if there is any incompatibility in the set of services offered by Oi and what the new operator offers”, continues Rougger.

Companies must also explain about the change in customer service channels, and if there were changes, they must inform the changes. In addition, also inform how the demands with the consumer protection agency will work and if they will be answered by the operator that integrates that group.