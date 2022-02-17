One person dies and 8 are hospitalized after drinking champagne adulterated with ecstasy

A 52-year-old man died and eight others were hospitalized in serious condition after drinking champagne laced with ecstasy in a bar in Bavaria, Germany, on Saturday.

According to the German news agency DPA, the hospitalized victims are between 33 and 52 years old. “There were things about him that aren’t normally in Champagne,” said senior prosecutor Gerd Schaefer. “It had a toxic, poisonous effect.”

According to Schaefer, toxicology tests showed the poisonous substance “in considerable concentration” in the champagne was ecstasy, but he said it was still unclear how the drug got into the bottle.

Police said the incident took place at the La Vita Lounge bar, shortly after a group of people asked for and shared a bottle of champagne. Apparently, the group didn’t know there was ecstasy in the drink. When the police arrived at the bar, they found people lying on the floor with cramps and eight of them needed to be hospitalized.

The 52-year-old man died shortly after being admitted to hospital. An autopsy is expected to be performed soon, the DPA said.

One of the hospitalized victims was able to go home on Monday, and police were able to interrogate some of the others who were still in the hospital.

Schaefer said involuntary manslaughter was suspected, but it did not appear that the poisoning was a targeted attack. Investigations are still ongoing.

