Owning Magazine Luiza shares (MGLU3) is now safer than owning Via (VIIA3), says Itaú BBA – Money Times

Although the macro scenario does not favor retailers at all, the Itaú BBA remains optimistic about companies in the sector.

The broker updated the companies’ estimates and maintained the buy recommendation for the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and American (AMER3), in addition to the Free market (MELI34), the favorite in the segment.

Despite this, the BBA downgraded the Buy Via recommendation to neutral. According to the analysis team led by Thiago Macruz, in addition to the economic challenges, the company will have to deal with the “bucha” of labor lawsuits. The 2022 target price is R$4.70.

In the balance sheet for the third quarter, the company reported that the average value of lawsuits grew 32% in the period from 2020 to 2021 compared to 2019 and 2020, and that the entry of new lawsuits against the company shot up 82%.

As a result, the company set up a provision of R$ 2.5 billion at the end of September in relation to these processes, compared to a provision of R$ 1.2 billion in June.

Magalu: Growing less, but growing

According to Itaú, Magalu, like Americanas, will grow in market share, but at a slower pace.

“Among these two names, Magalu will be the most impacted in the short term due to its greater exposure to more cyclical product categories”, he says.

The 2022 price target for Americanas was R$44, up 25%. For Magazine Luiza, the target price is R$ 12, which implies an increase of 75%.

Danger comes from outside

According to the BBA, the entry of shopee worries investors in the sector. The company has achieved a remarkable penetration of more than 30% in smartphones in Brazil, he recalls.

“However, despite continued growth in in-app traffic, this has been mainly driven by mobile games, with low conversion of traffic to GMV (Gross Goods Value)”, he points out.

The broker’s estimates indicate a GMV (gross volume of goods) of BRL 15 billion as of 2021, with a market share of 7%.

Free Market, the best

Itaú’s favorite stock for e-commerce is Mercado Livre. According to the broker, the company is supported by its good performance, with growing revenue from advertisements and fulfillment.

“While other companies are focusing on protecting cash, weighing their customer acquisition costs, Mercado Livre benefits from its huge organic traffic base, maintaining its GMV performance”, he says.

The target price for the company’s share is $1,557 by the end of 2022, which is a 43% increase from current levels.

Disclaimer

THE Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.