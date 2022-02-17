Palmeiras: Abel Ferreira speaks for the 1st about leaving Palmeiras for Europe

One of the most talked about topics by fans was asked directly to the coach, who explained the situation in Verdão

Palmeiras entered the field against Ferroviária for the Campeonato Paulista and won another important victory, maintaining their unbeaten record, even playing with an alternative team selected by Abel. Leader of the group with 13 points, adding 4 wins and 1 draw in the first 5 games, knows the importance of maintaining regularity to reach the title.

In addition, outside the home, many controversies surround the backstage, especially when it comes to the coachwith 2 points in particular: the first one is in relation to the hiring of a striker, which has been a special request for a long time, being promised by Leila Pereira, but accumulating failures in the market recently and following without success.

“My intention is to get the best results for Palmeiras, to use all the resources we have to have victories and titles. That’s my role, to get the best out of them. I’m not going to talk about players I don’t have, I don’t know“replied the coach, when asked specifically about the issue involving a new number 9 arriving.

Then, another question caught the attention of fans a lot: there is constant talk about the possibility of the commander leaving Verdão and returning to Europe, even more for not having some requests answered by the board. During the press conference, the Portuguese was very direct when answering on the subject that concerns the people of Palmeiras.

“Experience tells me that, if you don’t win 2 or 3 games, they want to send you away. Brazil is like that. So focus on one game at a time. I have a contract and I am proud to belong to this group. I have to concentrate on my work”, spiked. The expectation is to move in the market and guarantee the gringo as a coach for a longer time.