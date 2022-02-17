Palmeiras reappears and trains without Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa | palm trees

Missings in the last round, Gustavo Scarpa and Zé Rafael were not on the field. The attacking midfielder, who is recovering from a strain in his left knee, and the midfielder, who is treating swelling in his left thigh, had a schedule of activities at the Center of Excellence.

1 of 3 Rony and Marcos Rocha during Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Rony and Marcos Rocha during Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

Palmeiras’ technical commission worked with athletes who did not enter the field or played less than 45 minutes in Araraquara.

Danilo, Dudu, Marcos Rocha and Piquerez, preserved in the last round of Paulistão, and Luan, who served a suspension because of the expulsion in the Club World Cup, trained normally and can be available for the weekend.

If he decides to return with the starters, Verdão can be called up on Saturday with Weverton; Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Marcos Rocha, Danilo, Jailson and Jorge; Raphael Veiga, Dudu and Rony.

Abel Ferreira will have one more day to work with the players before the match against Santo André, Saturday, at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque. It will be the last game before the first decision of the Recopa Sul-Americana, against Athletico, next Wednesday, in Curitiba.