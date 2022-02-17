“Papa” of valuation, Damodaran says he will buy shares in Amazon and Facebook again, today Meta

After the recent drop in the prices of some technology papers, which were heavily penalized, Aswath Damodaran – one of the most acclaimed names in the financial market, considered a kind of “pope of the valuation“- he says he has revisited the spreadsheets and will buy back shares in Facebook (FBOK34), now renamed Meta, and Amazon (AMZO34).

In a long text published on his blog, the finance professor at the Stern School of Business, at New York University, pointed out that among the six FANGAMs (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Apple and Microsoft) Facebook’s roles seem to be the most below the fair price.

He points out that the company has always been known as a platform for millions of people, which later began to use part of the data collected from users to focus on advertising.

After scandals involving the disclosure of private user data, the company underwent a redefinition process that led to the name change to Meta. The change may have helped to some extent, but challenges surrounding digital privacy and regulatory threats continued to impact revenue, which grew less in the last quarter.

Although the scenario remains challenging for the company, the valuation states that Meta’s operating margins remained “intact” and that they are among the highest in comparison with other US businesses. With an eye on the price, the professor says he will buy the company’s shares because they are cheap, despite its “confused history and short-term problems.”

In a simulation of values, the median target price of the Meta papers could reach US$ 326.52 against the US$ 214.67 recorded at 16:00 (Brasilia time). In other words, stocks could appreciate more than 50%.

amazon

Another role that is also on Damodaran’s radar is that of Amazon, considered undervalued. For him, the company’s retail disruption platform continues to work well and has been showing continuous growth and margin improvement.

While actions by regulators could derail the company’s plans, Amazon’s reach and presence on different business fronts and in the most varied locations should limit the impact of this more incisive regulatory stance.

According to him, in the last five years, the company’s margins have risen a lot and the company is managing to consolidate what he calls a profit trajectory. After buying and selling about four times Amazon shares in the last 20 years, Damodaran said he is happy to add it back to the portfolio.

Simulations made by the professor indicate that the median target price of Amazon’s shares would be US$ 3,398.04. The value is slightly higher than the price of US$ 3,159, seen around 16:00 (Brasilia time) today.

Netflix: Overvalued Stocks

While Facebook shares are the most undervalued, Netflix shares are the opposite: according to Damodaran, the company is the most overvalued among the six FANGAMs, despite the recent drop in share prices after the earnings release.

In his simulations, he pointed out that the median target price for Netflix shares should be US$ 327.17, compared to US$ 393.41, according to the quotation at 4 pm on Wednesday.

According to Damodaran, the company reshaped its entertainment business and pushed competitors to play its way. The problem is that in order to grow its subscriber base, the company has to spend increasing amounts of money to create content, and that task has become more difficult with Disney’s entry into the war of streamings.

Allied to that, says Damodaran, is the fact that now the number of users is starting to dwindle and attracting new ones is becoming increasingly expensive. In this sense, the challenge of turning the wheel has become greater for Netflix. For this reason, the guru highlights that he “does not like the company”, even with the recent fall in shares.

Microsoft and Apple

Unlike other technology stocks, Damodaran pointed out that the shares of Microsoft and Apple were not affected by so many controversies. According to him, Apple seems to have found a way to be one of the “good guys” in the battle for privacy, having even helped to punish Facebook.

Despite the more positive view of the company, the guru said that he no longer holds Apple shares (AAPL34) in his portfolio and that he should wait for a drop in prices to buy back the company’s shares.

In the case of Microsoft (MSFT34), he says, the purchase of Activision Blizzard is a step towards making it the company’s main business platform. Not to mention other digital platforms, such as Office 365 and LinkedIn, which provide multiple lines of revenue and potential cross-selling opportunities, which would allow the company to continue to grow while sustaining high margins.

With Microsoft shares in the portfolio, Damodaran says the shares are still worth holding. But simulations of it point out that Microsoft’s median price target would be at $276.79, down from $300.45 quoted today.

Google

When talking about Alphabet (GOGL34) shares, the professor said that the company was the one that surprised the most, with high growth and increased margins, suggesting that Google continues to “crush” online advertising competition.

On the other hand, he highlighted that the company’s other bets continue as investments that consume a lot of cash and deliver little value. For that reason, the professor informed him that he never had the papers and that he does not plan to add them to the current price.

