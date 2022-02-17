Parents lose 1-year-old baby who swallowed toy drums

The family of baby Hugh McMahon, 1 year and 5 months old, say he died after swallowing a watch battery used in a children’s toy.

His father, also named Hugh McMahon, told the BBC what it was like the last time he put his son to bed. It was Christmas Eve and Hugh had arrived at his home in Motherwell, Scotland, with last-minute gifts.

He went upstairs, gently placed his son in his crib and bid him good night. Hugh then joined his partner Christine McDonald and their three other children to wrap gifts and drink hot chocolate.

Hours later, the couple found their youngest son lying on his back, staring at the ceiling, with a strange noise coming from his chest.

“He was breathing hard and was losing color,” says Hugh. “His body was failing – we panicked, called an ambulance and the paramedics gave him oxygen.”

The baby and its mother Christine were taken by ambulance to Wishaw University Hospital. The father followed them in his car.

“When I got to the hospital, I found that my son was being resuscitated,” says Hugh. “I was wrecked. It happened so fast and it looked like he had been in a serious car accident – he lost a lot of blood.”

The family says they are still in shock. Image: Personal Archive

“Doctors explained that they didn’t know where the bleeding was coming from and said his blood was acidic.”

Hugh said they were told the baby would have to be taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for specialist care – or he would “almost certainly die”.

Further examinations showed that there was a hole the size of a quarter in his heart – and that was likely caused by swallowing a flattened battery that had lodged in his esophagus.

Surgeons performed a 12-hour operation, but the child continued to bleed and suffered injuries so severe that only the machines were keeping her alive.

“We were told that he had brain damage and that his organs had started shutting down. We were told he would never eat, that he would be tube fed, that his throat was all burned,” the father told the BBC.

“He had put up such a hard fight that it took a lot from his little body. We showered him, cut his hair and spent as much time as we could with him. So they turned off the machines.”

“It’s like handing your child a loaded gun”

Baby Hugh died on December 26, 2021. Since the tragedy, his father said his other children are in “complete shock”, but the family has been coping by trying to keep busy.

Hugh told the BBC that he searched their house and found a chew toy from the VTech company that was powered by three watch batteries – and one of them was missing. He believes this was the battery his son swallowed.

A spokesperson for VTech told the BBC the company is “working with the relevant authorities to investigate” the case. “Customer safety is of the utmost importance and we take these matters very seriously,” the company says in a statement.

The child’s father found a toy with a battery missing Image: Personal Archive

Doctors constantly warn about the risk of batteries to young children, saying they should be “treated like poison and kept out of the reach of children.”

Hugh and Christine have now launched a petition calling for batteries to be banned completely.

“These batteries aren’t just in baby toys – they’re in Christmas cards, pens, lighted wellies. All it takes is a little rubber to drop and they’ll come loose,” says Hugh.

“It’s something that resembles candy for a baby. Especially if the toys are faulty, it’s like handing your child a loaded gun.”

“No one should have to go through something as horrible as this,” he says. “It’s something that completely destroys you.”

The family has since received support from MP Clare Adamson, who created the Scottish Parliament cross-party group on accident prevention and safety awareness.

She said questions about watch batteries are often brought up at meetings and Hugh’s story should “galvanize action”.

“Flat batteries pose a real risk to children and awareness of parents and caregivers is essential. It could be a matter of life and death.”