patch brings references to popular anime

Released on Tuesday (15), Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 brought a series of new features to the game, including additional features, DLCs and improvements. For digital photographers, Photo Mode was also contemplated, with V already being able to use poses that reference Attack on Titan, Dragon Ball Z and other anime.

RPG Update 1.5 allows players to strike iconic poses such as the Ginyu Special Forces Recoome Emotes, Goku’s Combat Mode, the Kamehameha move, and the Recon Patrol salute. Check out the image posted by user “chipthehippie” on Reddit:

In addition to these additions, figures with details from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Sailor Moon and Power Rangers have been integrated into the update. To unlock them, just leave the camera with the “idle” functionality.

Cyberpunk 2077 with corrupted data on PS4

Since the release of Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5, players have been reporting issues with corrupted data on PS4. According to CD Projekt RED forum posts and emails received by MeuPlayStation, owners of FAT, Slim and Pro models are experiencing crashes, lost saves and data corruption on consoles. Click here to learn more!