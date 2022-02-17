People who consume broccoli have a lower risk of contracting diseases

Broccoli is composed of phenolics, and its consumption is linked to a lower risk of coronary artery disease (CAD), asthma, type II diabetes, in addition to improving brain function. That’s why geneticist Jack Juvik says that broccoli is a superfood and that it should be consumed every three or four days to help in different parts of the human body.

Jack Juvik is one of the authors of the article published in June 2016 that analyzes the accumulation of phenolic compounds in broccoli.

Benefits of broccoli for the human body

According to Juvik, people who have their diets based on this compound will hardly contract some diseases, because with its consumption, absorption by the body will occur and targeting to some areas or will accumulate in the liver. When spread into the blood streams, flavonoids, through their antioxidant action, reduce inflammation.

In addition, they reduce cholesterol, preventing cardiovascular diseases, facilitate digestion and prevent constipation, as well as helping to delay the development of cataracts.

Broccoli should preferably be consumed raw, in salads or in juices. However, it can also be steamed for about 20 minutes to avoid losing its nutrients. In order to reduce the risk of degenerative diseases, such as cancer, it is recommended to eat broccoli every three or four days.

Other brassica foods

Known as floral vegetables, brassica vegetables are easily identified because of their appearance, which are similar to bouquets of flowers. In addition to broccoli, this food group includes kale, turnip greens, watercress, Swiss chard, cauliflower and cabbage.

Of course, broccoli is a superfood, and its consumption has many health benefits. However, its consumption alone does not guarantee a healthy diet, which is a consequence of a balanced diet.