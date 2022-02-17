PF arrests main author of the cinematic robbery in Araçatuba

The Federal Police launched, this Wednesday (2/16), another phase of the operation aimed at investigating the barbaric crimes committed in the city of Araçatuba (SP), in the early hours of August 30 of last year, when criminals, using restricted weapons, including explosives, robbed the Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil bank branches.

At the time, the gang used the victims as a human shield and caused the death of two people.

On Wednesday morning, federal police, supported by the 12th Battalion of Special Actions of the Military Police (Baep), served four search and seizure warrants and one for temporary arrest in the city of Guararapes (SP).

This Tuesday (15/2), the Federal Police, with the support of the Military Police, carried out two other search warrants, one in the city of Osasco (SP) and another in Guarujá (SP). At the time, he also served another temporary arrest warrant against one of the main perpetrators of the bank branch robbery.

According to the PF, this investigated, arrested in Guarujá (SP), participated directly in the criminal action carried out in the central square of Araçatuba. With the outbreak of this new phase, there are 35 prisoners and 80 search and seizure warrants fulfilled.