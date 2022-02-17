PF investigates group suspected of defrauding R$ 60 million from Social Security

The Federal Police launched, this Wednesday (16/2), Operation Errantes to dismantle a criminal organization specialized in the practice of fraud to Social Security. According to the investigations, the criminal group is suspected of having generated a loss of about R$ 60 million to the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

The amount refers to the 420 fraudulent benefits found by the Federal Police. It is estimated that the damage avoided, taking into account the amounts that would continue to be paid to the beneficiaries, is approximately R$ 100 million.

More than 150 federal police officers, with the support of the Social Security and Labor Intelligence Center (Nuint), serve 24 preventive arrest warrants and 32 search and seizure warrants in the cities of Petrolina (PE), Tabira (PE) and Philadelphia (BA) .

During the search, the police located a large amount of credit cards, false documents, checks, jewelry, watches, weapons and ammunition.

modus operandi

The investigated are suspected of creating fictitious people to improperly obtain the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC), the value of a minimum wage paid by the INSS to people over 65 years of age or people with disabilities.

The criminal organization recruited seniors who could be entitled to the benefit, provided false identity documents for these seniors, instructed the administrative processes for granting benefits with the falsified documents and guided the recruited to appear at banks to make the withdrawals.

During the investigations, it was contacted that a single elderly woman recruited by the group made use of 31 false identity documents and, based on them, received 31 Continuing Provision Benefits.

Those involved must respond, to the extent of their responsibilities, for the crimes of embezzlement, use of false documents, misrepresentation, loan sharking and money laundering. If convicted, the sentences can reach 28 years in prison.

The name of the operation, Errantes, is an allusion to people who do not have a fixed residence, who live as nomads.