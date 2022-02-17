PF launches new operation in Bahia this Wednesday (16)

Operation Errantes aims to dismantle a criminal organization specialized in the practice of various frauds against Social Security

On the morning of this Wednesday (16), the Federal Police launched Operation Errantes, aiming to dismantle a criminal organization (ORCRIM) specialized in the practice of various frauds against Social Security, in particular the creation of fictitious people to improperly obtain benefits. of Continuing Provision (BPC). The BPC is a benefit in the amount of one minimum wage, paid by the INSS to people over 65 and/or disabled.

During the investigations, 420 fraudulently obtained benefits were found, which generated a loss of approximately R$ 60 million (amounts already withdrawn) to the National Institute of Social Security (INSS). It is estimated that the damage avoided, taking into account the amounts that would continue to be paid to the beneficiaries, is approximately R$ 100 million.

Since the early hours of the morning, more than 150 federal police officers, including members of the Tactical Operations Command (COT) and the PF Aviation Command (CAV), with the help of the Social Security and Labor Intelligence Nucleus (NUINT), complete 24 preventive arrest warrants and another 32 search warrants in the cities of Petrolina/PE, Tabira/PE and Filadélfia/BA.

The expedients used by the criminal group to evade the social security system were varied and, in most cases, aimed at guaranteeing the payment of Continued Benefits (BPC) to fictitious people, in this case, elderly people existing only in documents.

