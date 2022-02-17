PHOTOS: Rain and wind leave a trail of destruction in BH – Gerais

The hailstorm that hit five districts of BH this Wednesday (2/16) left a trail of destruction, especially in the Pampulha and Northeast regions. Today, residents of the affected areas face inconvenience.
The tree was uprooted. The fall also caused damage to the sidewalk. Copasa informed that it is waiting for the cleaning of the place to repair the destroyed pipes. The company also claims to have sent technicians to the stretch for emergency network maintenance.
The rain and strong wind also destroyed part of the roof of the Specialized Reference Center for Social Assistance (Creas) in Pampulha, in the So Luiz neighborhood. There are also no reports of injuries at the site.
In the Floramar neighborhood, a tree fell closed traffic for the entire afternoon and part of last night. Triggered, firefighters have already cleared the area.
Dented cars and blocked roads
On Avenida Bernardo Vasconcelos, near Bairro Cachoeirinha, in the Northeast Region, pedestrians and drivers are surrounded by mud, branches and debris. Yesterday’s storm knocked down a sturdy tree on the road.
The fall even hit a car with three people. According to the Fire Department, the group had to stay inside the vehicle for a few hours, as the tree fell on the electrical network, leaving wires exposed, but all were safely rescued.
Residents along the stretch were without electricity for about three hours, but the supply has now been restored.
Still in the Northeast Region, another tree fell over the walkway in Bairro Ouro Minas, close to the hotel of the same name. Nobody got hurt. Firefighters said they will remove the tree later today.
A similar incident scared those who were passing by Avenida Antnio Carlos yesterday afternoon, at the time of Bairro Cachoeirinha, in the Northwest Region of BH. A tree fell on the spot, partially blocking traffic around 4pm. There were no casualties and traffic is now flowing normally.