PicPay opens 50,000 vacancies for a free programming course

Photo: reproduction





The Espirito Santo application PicPay released this Tuesday (15) the opening of registration for the free Introduction to Programming course. The PicPro Project, which is a partnership between the payments app and edtech Kenzie Academy, will be held online, from February 21st to 24th, at 7pm.

The objective of the course is to train new talents in the area of ​​technology, that is, no prior knowledge is required. Interested parties can apply to the PicPro platform.

During the course, students will have the opportunity to get to know the technology market and learn the basics of HTML, CSS and JavaScriptwhich are the main programming languages ​​used in the market.

Over the four days, students will develop a professional project from scratch, which will serve as a portfolio. All class participants will receive a certificate at the end of the course.

Diversity

In addition to qualifying, the initiative aims to promote diversity. That’s why, women, people with disabilities (PWD), black people or identify themselves as LGBTQIA+, will compete for three scholarships worth R$ 5 thousand.

The amount will be deposited in the PicPay wallet to encourage training at the Full-Stack Kenzie Academy (professional with a broader profile, who can work both in Front End how much Back End).

Training professionals in technology is one of PicPay’s priorities. “As a company in the sector, we know the potential of this market, the importance of encouraging talent and expanding the diversity of those who work in tech. This is what allows us to develop better products”, highlights Luiza Gomide, PicPay’s Chief People Officer.

