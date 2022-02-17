PIS/Pasep salary allowance: new batch of payments is released; see calendar | Economy

Payments of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance for the base year 2020 begin this Thursday (17th), for private sector workers born in April and for civil servants with the end of registration 2 and 3.

Beneficiaries can withdraw the money until December 29 (see the full calendar below).

PAYMENT CALENDARS:

Whoever received, on average, up to two minimum wages monthly with a formal contract and performed remunerated activity for at least 30 days, in the base year of payment, is entitled to the salary bonus.

It is also necessary to be enrolled in PIS-Pasep for at least five years and to have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

The receipt calendar takes into account the month of birth, for workers in the private sector, and the final registration number, for public servants.

PIS is intended for workers in the private sector and is paid at Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep is paid to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

The value of the salary allowance can reach the value of up to one minimum wage, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of the previous year receive the full amount.

With the increase in the minimum wage on January 1st, the value of the salary bonus varies from R$101 to R$1,212, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of 2020 will receive the maximum amount. see below:

How to consult the benefit

To find out if you are entitled and when and how much you will receive from the salary bonus, the worker can call 158 or consult the digital work card.

To download the Digital Work Card application on your cell phone, click on the links below.

If the worker already has the application, it is recommended that he update it.

He must access the system with the CPF and password of gov.br or register in case of first access.

Then click on Benefits and then on Salary Allowance. In this field, he will know whether or not he is eligible for the benefit.

Since February 1, private sector workers can also consult the benefit status and payment date in the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps.

Workers linked to Pasep can also consult the Banco do Brasil link. There is also the option of calling the BB Call Center (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior).

Workers in the private sector with a checking or savings account at Caixa Econômica Federal will automatically receive the PIS credit at the bank, according to the month of their birth.

The other beneficiaries will receive the amounts through digital social savings, which can be moved through the Caixa Tem app.

If it is not possible to open the digital account, the withdrawal can be made with the Citizen Card and password at self-service terminals, lottery units, Caixa Aqui or branches, also according to the payment schedule staggered by month of birth.

The payment of the Pasep allowance occurs via credit in an account for those who are account holders or have savings at Banco do Brasil.