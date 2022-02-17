Pix will be the most used payment method in the next decade, says study

Fiserv, Inc., a global leader in payments and financial services technology, released the results of the survey “Carat Insights – Futuro dos Meios de Pagamento” with indicators on the willingness of Brazilians to try digital payment solutions in the coming months and how they will provide for means of payment in 10 years.

“Carat Insights” brings the intention of Brazilians to use new means of payment in the next 12 months, a period in which the availability to use Pix (91%) is predominant. The digital wallet (80%) and QR Code scanning (73%) are also among the preferred means of payment. Despite the popularity of social networks, payments by WhatsApp, Facebook and Cryptocurrencies are still considered distant.

You are likely to also like:

PROCON-RJ notifies Santander for Pix failures

Pix sent wrong? Find out what can happen and possible solutions

After leaks, is it still safe to transact via Pix?

Respondents are betting that the dominance of digital payments will continue, anticipating that Pix (91%), digital wallet (82%) and QR Code (81%) will be the most common means in the next decade.

“The success of Pix confirms the growing insertion of Brazilians in the world of the digital economy and points out the growth potential that still exists in the sector. And the creation of new products such as Pix Saque, Pix Troco and Pix Cobrança; in addition to the upcoming launches planned by the Central Bank, such as Pix international and Pix offline, should drive this advance”, says Roberto Moron, Vice President of Innovation for Latin America at Fiserv.

Although transactions with Pix have been growing at a rapid pace, approximately 30% per month, the payment and value transfer system tends to expand even further, as payments made by individuals to companies represent only 17% of total transactions. with Pix, according to data from the Central Bank.

To accelerate the acceptance of Pix as a means of payment for commercial automation, retailers need to have a solution that allows, in a simplified and agile way, the integration with different Payment Service Providers (PSPs).

“Fiserv is ready to meet this future of means of payment and, with this in mind, it has designed a multiple Pix integrator hub capable of connecting more than 130,000 commercial establishments, thus integrating more than 400,000 points of sale (POS) and one million mobile terminals. Through SiTef (Intelligent Electronic Fund Transfer Solution) we facilitate the connection between the bank and the main commercial automations for a Pix in a simple and agile way”, adds Moron.

In addition to pointing out which means of payment will be most used in 10 years, the “Carat Insights” survey also sought to answer which means of payment should cease to exist or become less common. The check, for example, was used by 10% of respondents in the 12 months prior to the survey, and is indicated as the most likely to cease to exist by 60% of Brazilians. TED (Available Electronic Transfer) and DOC (Credit Document) appear in second place, with 27% of the population betting on its extinction − a move that seems to make sense given the advance of Pix.

Finally, a quarter of Brazilians also believe that face-to-face payments at bank or lottery agencies should stop happening. One in five Brazilians believes that cash should disappear in 10 years, being replaced by virtual use. Although this scenario seems unlikely for most Brazilians today, 57% are betting that paper money will be the least common means of payment in the next decade.

More details about the search

The survey was carried out by Instituto Locomotiva between October 29 and November 3, 2021, with 1,500 respondents over 18 years of age and internet access, representing the population of Brazil according to the National Household Sample Survey (PNAD).

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com