Police recover human remains in Sydney after attack

Australian police said on Wednesday they had recovered human remains at sea following a shark attack on a beachgoer in Sydney.

This was the first fatal unprovoked shark attack in this town since 1963. Authorities closed nearby beaches for 24 hours as they patrolled for potential predators.

A witness, who was fishing on some rocks nearby, told national broadcaster ABC that he saw a man in a wetsuit being dragged to the bottom of the sea by a large shark off Little Bay beach (east of Sydney).

“When it submerged, there were a lot of stains,” said the witness. “It was a horrible thing. I’m still shaking,” she added as she described the attack, which lasted several seconds.

“I keep vomiting. It was very, very unpleasant,” he confided to ABC. “He had gone swimming for the day, and the shark took his life,” she lamented.

New South Wales Police said specialist agents investigating the attack found human remains in the waters. “An investigation into the circumstances of the swimmer’s death is ongoing, and Little Bay Beach has been closed while police continue to search the area.”

New South Wales emergency services dispatched a rescue helicopter and four ambulances after being alerted to the shark attack.

“Unfortunately, this person suffered horrific injuries as a result of the attack and there was nothing the paramedics could do upon arrival at the scene of the tragedy,” said Lucky Phrachanh, an ambulance inspector.

Randwick’s local government closed its beaches for 24 hours, putting up warning signs urging the public to stay away while “routine procedures” are carried out following a deadly shark attack.

“Randwick beaches, including Little Bay, Malabar, Maroubra, Coogee, Clovelly and La Perouse, will be closed for 24 hours following a fatal shark attack near Little Bay today. Council lifeguards will patrol the beaches for the next 24 hours. hours looking for more shark sightings,” Randwick Mayor Dylan Parker wrote on social media.

Lifeguards also patrolled the beaches looking for more sharks, he added.

“Usually Little Bay is a beautiful, peaceful place that families enjoy,” said Randwick Mayor Dylan Parker.

