Porsche jumps and almost crashes when accelerating at SP intersection; see – 02/16/2022

Supercars are usually all about performance, so they’re always designed with low headroom for greater stability. However, this has a downside: driving this type of vehicle in a city requires extra care not to damage the car and not experience scares.

Now, when that city is São Paulo, with undulations and patches of asphalt on almost every road, things get even more complicated.

That’s what the Porsche Boxster driver below ended up underestimating when he passed the intersection of Greenland Street and Nove de Julho Avenue in São Paulo. Accelerating, he didn’t see a bump at the intersection and had the back of his car thrown up.

After the flight, the car lands and the driver barely loses control. It is unclear whether the model suffers any damage from the fall, however.

Watch:

