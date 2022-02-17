Project creates program to guide breast cancer patients in SUS – Notícias

02/16/2022 – 08:46

Antônio Augusto/Chamber of Deputies Tereza Nelma: objective is to promote access to care for cancer patients

Bill 4171/21 creates the National Patient Navigation Program, with the specific objective of training health professionals to guide, treat, monitor and monitor breast cancer patients in the Unified Health System (SUS). The text is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies.

“Navigators are professionals trained to facilitate the patient’s journey during their cancer treatment, assisting and performing services for scheduling exams and consultations, explaining about the health system, facilitating their referrals and creating a bridge of communication between patients and health professionals”, explains the author, deputy Tereza Nelma (PSDB-AL).

The program intends to contribute to the compliance, in a shorter period, of the laws that guarantee to the patients the diagnosis and the beginning of the treatment by the SUS, respectively, in up to 30 and 60 days – laws 13.896/19 and 12.732/12. It should also guarantee the patient’s access to individual guidance, educational information, and other assistance measures necessary for the success of the treatment.

Procedure

The project will be analyzed in conclusive character, by the Social Security and Family commissions; of Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

