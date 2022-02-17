PSG opens its coffers and prepares an irrefutable offer of R$7 million a week to Mbappé, says newspaper

French club vow to offer astronomical contract to keep striker

THE Paris Saint-Germain did not give up on keeping Mbappe even the financial harassment of Real Madrid and the recent interest of Liverpool. And for that, will seek to offer an astronomical contract to the attacker.

According to the newspaper The Independentthe Parc des Princes club is preparing a renovation offer that will allow the French to receive 1.2 million euros weekly, around R$ R$ 7 million.

Real Madrid, the main financial rival in the search for the striker, according to the vehicle, would not come close to the values ​​offered by PSG.

Last Wednesday (16), Mbappé’s family and the player’s staff met with the leaders of the French giant to talk about the future of the 23-year-old player.

According to The Independent, the parties were concerned about the difference between the two teams. It is worth remembering that, in addition to the financial factor, the sporting aspect has already been highlighted by Mbappé as one of the main points for choosing the club he will defend.



Last Tuesday (15), Mbappé decided for PSG in the first match of the round of 16 of the Champions League against Real Madrid. In the end, he scored a great goal and gave the victory by 1 to 0 in the Parc des Princes.

With the result, PSG has a one-goal lead for the return game, on March 9, at the Santiago Bernabéu. In this way, Paris advances with a draw in the next match, while Real Madrid will need to seek a triumph by two goals ahead. If the Merengues win by a goal difference, there will be extra time.