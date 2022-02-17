PSN has ‘Discount Planet’ promotion with up to 85% off

The PlayStation Store started, this Wednesday (16), the “Discount Planet” promotion, with games up to 85% cheaper. The sale has outstanding titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2, crash, Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3.

Players will be able to take advantage of promotional pricing until March 2 at 11:59 pm ET. In all, there are more than 640 products on sale, including full games, DLCs and item packs.

See below for the relationship voxel prepared with some of the most interesting offers for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. If you are interested, access the complete promotional list.

The Witcher 3 (80% discount, from BRL 207.90 to BRL 41.58);

Cyberpunk 2077 (50% discount, from BRL 249.50 to BRL 124.75);

Red Dead Redemption 2: Definitive Edition (65% discount, from BRL 348.99 to BRL 122.14);

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (50% discount, from BRL 79.90 to BRL 39.95);

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (50% discount, from BRL 179.50 to BRL 89.75);

Mortal Kombat X (75% discount, from BRL 71.50 to BRL 17.87);

Nioh (50% discount, from BRL 99.50 to BRL 49.75);

Godfall Digital Deluxe (55% discount, from BRL 299.90 to BRL 134.95);

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy (60% discount, from BRL 249.50 to BRL 99.80);

Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season (60% discount, from BRL 98 to BRL 39.20);

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition (85% discount, from BRL 99.99 to BRL 14.99);

Mega Man X Legacy Collection (50% discount, from BRL 89.99 to BRL 44.99);

Remothered: Broken Porcelain (75% discount, from BRL 149.50 to BRL 37.37);

Aragami (85% discount, from BRL 99.50 to BRL 14.92);

until dawn (50% discount, from R$99.50 to R$49.75).

So, what do you think of PlayStation Store discounts? Do you want to buy a game in the “Discount Planet” promotion? Leave your comment in the section below!