Putin pays solidarity to victims of rains in Petrópolis – News

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his solidarity with the victims of the rains in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro. He met with President Jair Bolsonaro this Wednesday (16), in Moscow.

“I know that yesterday in Brazil there was a very sad incident after heavy rains. I would like to express my condolences to the Brazilian people,” said the Russian president. Bolsonaro thanked the gesture and asked that “God comfort the families” of the victims.

According to the Civil Defense, until 11 am this Wednesday (16), 44 people had died after the storm that hit the city, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro.





In six hours, it rained the amount expected for the month of February. The floods closed the access roads to the city center and caused power cuts in some regions. The current dragged cars, invaded shops and markets. Videos on social media showed the collapse of a school.



Read also: With 44 dead in Petrópolis, governor says there is a lot of work

Yesterday, President Jair Bolsonaro ordered “immediate assistance” to flood victims. The president called the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, and ministers Rogério Marinho (Regional Development), Paulo Guedes (Economy) and Braga Netto (Defense).

Minister Rogério Marinho ordered the national secretary of Civil Defense to go to the municipality to accompany the rescue. “We are in contact with the city hall and we will make every effort to help the victims. Our National Civil Defense is working with the civil defenses of the state and the municipality”, he said.