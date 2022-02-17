R$ 93 thousand will be the price of the cheapest electric car in Brazil

Currently, the desire of many drivers in Brazil is to be able to buy an electric car. Whether for technology or fuel economy, electric vehicles represent an irreversible world trend. The great challenge for local consumers is the high value of vehicles of this nature. However, Kers (national manufacturer) promises to launch an electric car capable of costing BRL 93,000.

Will Kers Wee be the cheapest tram in Brazil?

Currently, the most affordable electric car in Brazil is the JAC e-JS1, which costs around R$160,000. Soon, Renault should announce an electric version of the Kwid that will take the place of cheaper for itself. The goal is to offer the car at a price of around R$ 130,000, but this is still just a rumor, which has been going on since last year.

However, even so, the two mentioned cars would be priced well above what Kers promises. The model that the Brazilian automaker wants to sign is the Wee, capable of running 400 km on just one charge. However, even if the comparison is made, the objective is not to compete with Renault or JAC Motors.

Learn more about Brazilian electric Kers Wee

The Kers Wee is a small vehicle, with only three wheels and capable of carrying two people. In other words, it is an ultra compact urban car that should have its sales in online format. However, the manufacturer intends to offer physical assistance in several regions of Brazil.

It is important to note that Kers has not yet revealed much technical information about Wee. However, everything indicates that its construction will be in stamped steel. The autonomy should vary between 100 km and 400 km (the variation is still quite expressive).

Despite being small, the car of the Brazilian brand should be able to reach 100 km/h. More than that, one of Kers’ goals is to offer a semi-autonomous driving option.

Price must be R$ 93 thousand

According to Kers herself, the price of Wee should be around R$93,000. Thus, it will be consecrated as the cheapest electric car in Brazil.

Currently, the brand’s factory would have the capacity to produce up to 10,000 units per year. Wee components are all of national origin. The production line is now ready and, soon, Wee should start making a presence in the local news.