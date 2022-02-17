Rain in Serra do RJ: 11 years and 5 governors after tragedy with more than 900 dead, new catastrophe exposes failure prevention | Mountain Region

Sérgio Cabral, Pezão, Francisco Dornelles, Wilson Witzel and Claudio Castro. In 11 years, Rio de Janeiro had five governors and none of them managed to develop and put into practice an efficient prevention plan to prevent the rains that often fall in the Serrana Region from becoming great national tragedies .

the year of 2011 scored the biggest climatic catastrophe in the history of Brazil, when a heavy rain devastated several municipalities in the region and left more than 900 dead it’s almost 100 missing in the Serrana Region. In the opinion of experts interviewed by g1, little has been done to resolve key issues such as:

recovery of slopes ;

; reforestation from the banks of rivers;

from the banks of rivers; demolitions of houses in risk places ;

; relocation of residents who live in unstable terrain.

In the assessment of geographers, actions like these could reduce the damage caused by rains like the one last Tuesday (15) in Petrópolis. Until the last update of this report, 94 people had died because of the heavy rain that fell in the municipality.

Faced with at least 54 destroyed houses, devastated streets and hundreds of homeless, the Petrópolis City Hall declared a state of public calamity.

The scenario of destruction in the city is similar to the devastation that the municipality suffered in 2013. At the time, 33 people died.

With each new tragedy in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, the mobilization of politicians is practically immediate. However, the past shows that most actions are of an emergency nature, to alleviate the problems already caused and not to prevent new tragedies.

1 of 2 Castro gives press conference on storm in Petrópolis — Photo: Reproduction Castro gives press conference on storm in Petrópolis — Photo: Reproduction

This happened in June 2011, when then-President Dilma Rousseff signed a public call for the construction of 6,874 projects in the region (6,641 housing units, 188 commercial units and 45 industrial units), in addition to contracts for the recovery and reconstruction of bridges and slope containment in the affected areas. The objective was to recover what had been destroyed.

In 2013, Dilma again offered an emergency transfer to Petrópolis in the amount of BRL 12 million. At the time, in addition to the emergency value, the city needed BRL 100 million for a new reconstruction.

In 2018, the city of Petrópolis launched a plan to reduce risks, with a study that mapped 234 areas most vulnerable to floods and landslides. The work recommended the resettlement of more than 7 thousand families (7,177) who live in high-risk areas.

In 2019, the then Governor Wilson Witzel and the Secretary of State for the Environment and Sustainability, Ana Lúcia Santoro, announced the resumption of the Clean Rio Program, which would be applied throughout the state, with investments of R$ 43.5 million.

According to the announcement made at the time, the Piabanha and Quitandinha rivers, in Petrópolis, would be a priority for investment.

In the opinion of Marcelo Motta, professor at the Department of Geography and Environment at PUC-Rio, the authorities know what needs to be done, but the political will is lacking.

“We should have taken very severe attitudes, given the fragility of these sites. They are very fragile urban sites and with a very sharp population growth. The issue is that it stopped raining and these extreme events, they have a recurrence of ten years, the last it was in 2013, 2011 before. In that interval, it seems that forget about this public policy“, commented.

“It’s what I call blue sky amnesia. The sky turns blue, you forget to implement the policy that is necessary. And with that, civil defense is scrapped, policies are scrapped, you know, the intervention of works and we have the picture you have”, concluded the professor.

For the professor of the geography department at UFRJ, Antônio Guerra, there is no lack of qualified people to reduce the damage that these rains can cause. According to him, there is a lack of political will.

“There are human resources, both in city halls and universities, what is lacking is the political will for the city hall to really proceed in an integrated way. Even if you don’t completely end the problem, at least you minimize its effects. have deaths,” Guerra commented.

In the opinion of Deputy Luiz Paulo (Citizenship), president of the CPI of Alerj, which investigated the performance of public bodies in the face of the 2011 tragedy, the work of recovering these cities is urgent. However, according to him, it is essential to guarantee a continuous investment so that the problem does not happen again year after year.

“It is necessary to build housing of social interest, carry out works to contain the slope, reforestation, remove people from the banks of the rivers, from unstable lands, who live in thalwegs. This has to be done year after year, in a continuous action, which involves the executives from the state, city halls and the Union. If this is not the case, another extreme event will arrive in the Mountain Region and the population will suffer”, commented Luiz Paulo.

2 of 2 Luiz Paulo and other CPI deputies carry out an inspection in cities devastated by the rains in 2011 — Photo: Disclosure Luiz Paulo and other CPI deputies carry out an inspection in cities devastated by the rains in 2011 — Photo: Disclosure

After listening to dozens of specialists, secretaries and mayors in the region, the final report of the CPI chaired by Luiz Paulo in 2011 indicated 42 recommendations to prevent further natural disasters. According to the MP, eleven years later very little has been put into practice.

Create a Disaster Prevention Center in the State of Rio de Janeiro;

Recommend to City Councils that they make laws defining the thalwegs as non-built-up areas;

Request the Executive Powers to declare Public Utility for the purpose of expropriating risk areas, making them not building;

Indicate to city halls to prepare a program for the eviction of risk areas and environmental preservation;

Make a Constitutional Amendment obliging municipalities to effectively implement Municipal Civil Defense;

Make a Constitutional Amendment determining that all municipalities prepare Strategic Planning and contingency plans;

Draft a Law determining that in the municipalities in Emergency Situation or Public Calamity, the percentage of 50% of the IPVA belonging to the State is applied in the municipality itself in the recovery of roads and their works of art;

Propose to financial institutions the opening of special lines of credit for the construction of housing in the affected region;

Claudio Castro announced investment in 2021

In one of the few preventive actions, in January 2021, the Government of Rio de Janeiro launched the Government Present in the Mountain Region program.

For three days, Governor Claudio Castro (PSC) worked in the region, as a way of marking the 10th anniversary of the 2011 tragedy. Castro announced, alongside the secretaries, investments of more than BRL 500 millionwhich should go to the prevention of accidents to the well-being of the population.

The governor promised to invest BRL 135 million, throughout 2021, in works to recover slopes in Nova Friburgo and Teresópolis. On that occasion, the Government informed that it would apply more BRL 220 million in services for de-silting and channeling of rivers, in addition to the urbanization of riverbanks.

This Wednesday (16), during a press conference in Petrópolis, the governor confirmed that so far BRL 200 million with the cleaning of rivers and BRL 80 million in retaining slopes. Castro also said that the government’s work has to be focused on prevention.

“Last year alone, we spent more than BRL 200 million cleaning rivers in 31 municipalities. We spent BRL 80 million on retaining slopes. The state is very large and we have huge liabilities. preventive, but it takes time. You can’t do everything at once”, explained Claudio Castro.