Rains in Petrópolis leave at least 94 dead

Rescue team removes body (covered with blankets) from mud in Petrópolis

Disaster leaves fatalities

Heavy rains that fell in Petrópolis (RJ), in the Serrana region of Rio, caused floods and landslides on Tuesday night (2/15), with at least 94 deaths counted until 9:30 pm this Wednesday (16), according to the Corpo of Firefighters of Rio de Janeiro.

There is no official data on people who remain missing.

The Petrópolis City Hall declared a state of public calamity.

Local media reported that rescue workers spent the night helping families and searching for bodies amidst rubble. Dozens of houses were completely destroyed. Some streets in the Historic Center of Petrópolis lost their asphalt, and traffic was banned.

