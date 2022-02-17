Rains in Petrópolis leave at least 94 dead

16 February 2022 Updated 4 hours ago

Credit, EPA photo caption, Disaster leaves fatalities

Heavy rains that fell in Petrópolis (RJ), in the Serrana region of Rio, caused floods and landslides on Tuesday night (2/15), with at least 94 deaths counted until 9:30 pm this Wednesday (16), according to the Corpo of Firefighters of Rio de Janeiro.

There is no official data on people who remain missing.

The Petrópolis City Hall declared a state of public calamity.

Local media reported that rescue workers spent the night helping families and searching for bodies amidst rubble. Dozens of houses were completely destroyed. Some streets in the Historic Center of Petrópolis lost their asphalt, and traffic was banned.

The newspaper Tribuna de Petrópolis reported that a rock slipped and fell on a lane on the way up the Serra at kilometer 82 of the BR-040, interdicting part of the traffic.

The G1 portal reported that the Alto da Serra neighborhood was one of the most devastated locations. “The city government estimates that at least 80 houses were hit by the barrier that fell on Morro da Oficina”, says the website. Other affected regions are 24 de Maio, Caxambu, Sergeant Boening, Moinho Preto, Vila Felipe, Vila Militar and Uruguay, Washington Luiz and Coronel Veiga streets.

“The Petrópolis City Hall has all the teams mobilized to respond to the occurrences. People are welcomed at the support points that work in schools in the city”, informed the municipal government on its website on Facebook.

“At the locations, the population receives the support of professionals from Social Assistance, Education, Health, in addition to the Civil Defense, which is totally dedicated to assisting cases with victims. The agents work together with the 15th Group of the Fire Department. Teams from the Municipal Development Company of Petrópolis and Companhia Petropolitana de Trânsito e Transportes also operate throughout the city.”

Last week, the Secretary of Civil Defense had placed the city in Operational Stage of Attention due to the forecast of heavy rains. However, as there was not the expected volume, the municipal government returned to the city for the Operational Observation Stage on Monday (14/2).

But on Tuesday the volume of rains increased a lot, causing great damage to the city.

on-site authorities

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro, and the president of the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, André Ceciliano, traveled to the municipality to follow the rescue work.

“The images are very strong and, probably, we will dawn with images that are as strong or stronger. It is really a great tragedy. […] What we saw is a very sad scene, practically a war scene”, said the governor on Tuesday night to TV Globonews.

According to the governor, the volume of rainfall “is practically as never seen in the city” before.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on an official visit to Russia, tweeted that he made phone calls to ministers to send aid to victims.