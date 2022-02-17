Realme 9 Pro series debuts with color-changing finish and 5G support

As expected, Realme made its newest mid-range smartphones official, the Realme 9 Pro and Pro+. The Realme 9 Pro comes with a 6.59″ LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate support. It also features a 16MP front camera and a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup.

Under the hood, the Realme 9 Pro promises good performance with the Snapdragon 695 chipset alongside 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space. The smartphone also houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. In addition, it brings highlights such as virtual RAM up to 5GB, Android 12 under the Realme UI 3.0 interface and a rear finish that changes color when exposed to the sun.

On the Realme 9 Pro+, the device is equipped with a 6.43″ Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate support. There is also a 16MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls. Additionally, it includes a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens with OIS and the same 8MP and 2MP lenses as the above model.

The Dimensity 920 chipset is responsible for the performance alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of native storage. The smartphone also has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 60W fast charging. However, the highlight is the on-screen fingerprint reader, capable of measuring the user’s heart rate.

Availability and Pricing

The Realme 9 Pro+ will be available from February 21st at Indian retailers, while the regular Pro will arrive later on February 23rd. Check the prices below:

Realme 9 Pro:

6GB RAM + 128GB Storage – INR17,999 (about 1237)

8GB RAM + 128GB storage – INR20,999 (about R$ 1443)

Realme 9 Pro Plus: