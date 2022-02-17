redemption of up to BRL 7.9 million ends this Tuesday, 15

Brazil is a country known for the vast amount of taxes and high interest rates. But did you know that it is possible to get back part of the taxes you spend on services? Discover below the main features of São Paulo Invoice!

What is the Nota Fiscal Paulista?

This is a program developed by the Government of the State of São Paulo whose objective is to encourage contributions and reduce tax evasion. Through it, the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) is refunded.

How does the Nota Fiscal Paulista work?

With the issuance and storage of NFS-e by the city hall, the Nota Fiscal Paulista program returns registered buyers up to 20% of the amount spent. From there, the credit collected can be transferred to a bank account (current or savings) or deducted from the IPTU value.

In addition, there is no need to register to generate credits. Just inform the CPF or CNPJ at the time of purchase. However, to verify the accumulated score, it is required to create a password on the Nota Fiscal Paulista website on the internet. All at no cost.

Advantages of the São Paulo Invoice

Check out the benefits offered over the years for those who choose to put the CPF on the note below:

Discounts: they vary from state to state, however, in São Paulo, it is possible to deduct the credits obtained from the NFs against the IPVA of the following year;

Rescue: it is quite common for taxpayers to choose to redeem the credits accumulated in the invoice every six months, through bank transfer;

Prize draw: As soon as the taxpayer accumulates R$ 100 in invoices registered with the Secretary of Finance, he can receive a numbered electronic ticket and register to compete for prizes.

Withdrawals from the São Paulo Invoice: Releases of up to BRL 7.9 million

Consumers in the State of São Paulo who participated in the Nota Fiscal Paulista program have until 11:59 pm this Tuesday, 15th, to redeem the program code, made available in February 2021. According to the Department of Finance and Planning, the forecast is release around R$ 7.9 million.

The program’s credit releases are monthly and always take place on the 16th of each month. The redemption period is one year, in this case, until the 15th of the same month in the following year. Thus, in February 2021, approximately R$ 25 million in credit was released, with a part still remaining that has not been recovered.

Redemption can be done through the program’s website or application. Through the channels it is also possible to transfer the amount to the checking or savings account.