Research estimates that 5% of the world’s adult population lives with depression

posted on 02/16/2022 06:00



(credit: Kieferpix/University College London/Disclosure)

Depression is an exponentially growing health problem practically all over the world, and this increase in cases must be stopped as soon as possible. This is what a group of international scientists advocates. In an article published in the specialized journal The Lancet, the researchers estimate that 5% of the adult population across the globe is living with this disorder, and argue that, to combat the evil, a series of urgent actions is needed, such as changing disease classification and treatment protocols. The experts also call for joint efforts by governments, health care providers, researchers, patients and their families.

The article is signed by the Tempo commission for a united action on depression, composed of 25 specialists from 11 countries — including Brazil —, who work in different areas, in addition to the contribution of people who have lived with this problem. In their work, the researchers point out that in high-income countries, about half of people who suffer from the mental disorder are not diagnosed or treated, and that number rises to 80% to 90% in low- and middle-income nations. For scientists, this scenario is a reflection of several public policy failures. “Arguably, there is no other health condition that is as common, as burdensome, as universal or as treatable as depression, but which receives little political attention and resources,” said Christian Kieling, co-chair of the commission, in a press release. and associate professor at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul.

The researchers also highlight the poor understanding of this condition and the lack of psychosocial and financial resources as factors influencing the large number of untreated cases. “Effective psychosocial and medical treatments are difficult to access, while high levels of stigma still prevent many people, particularly adolescents and young people at risk for or experiencing depression, from seeking the help they need to lead healthy and productive lives,” he added.





Classification

To change this scenario, experts present a series of recommendations, including a change in the disease classification system currently used. For scientists, using just two categories—clinical depression or not—is simplistic. They argue that this is a complex condition, with a diversity of signs and different levels of severity. The group supports a personalized, step-by-step approach that recognizes the chronology and intensity of symptoms and recommends interventions tailored to the individual’s specific needs and form of illness. “Two patients do not share the exact life history and constitution, which ultimately leads to a unique experience of depression and different needs for help, support and treatment,” explained Vikram Patel, one of the committee members and a researcher at Harvard University, in the United States.

Specialists also defend the work of people recruited in small local niches, such as community health workers, who can help solve the problem of the acute shortage of professionals specialized in the subject, especially in low-income countries. For scientists, these agents could also better inform the population about the subject and, in this way, contribute to reducing the stigma of the disease. In addition to further research, the researchers believe that investment in cancer prevention programs is extremely necessary and should be intensified in the coming years, mainly due to the psychological damage triggered during the covid-19 pandemic.