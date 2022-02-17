Return with dividends from real estate funds reaches the highest level since 2018, points out XP; ifix rises

In January, the dividend return of the IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – rose again and reached 11.79%, consolidating itself as the highest level since 2018, according to a report by XP.

In addition to the devaluation of shares in recent months, Vinícius Duarte, an analyst at XP, who signed the report, points to the increase in inflation and interest rates as responsible for the increase in the return on Ifix dividends.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“Currently, CRI FIIs [certificado de recebíveis imobiliários] represent around 45% of Ifix”, recalls Duarte. “In view of this, the return with dividends of the indicator is impacted by higher interest rates and inflation on a larger scale”, explains the analyst.

Duarte also recalls that, in 2019, CRI funds represented 22% of Ifix and, therefore, did not have as much influence on the main index of real estate funds.

In addition to reaching the highest level in recent years, the rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) of Ifix also distanced itself from the yields of NTN-B maturing in 2035, a long-term public bond issued by the federal government. The difference reached 6.21 percentage points, a level well above the historical average of 2.98 percentage points.

The XP study is based on the year 2018, a period in which the real estate fund industry developed more sharply. “Before 2018, the market had little liquidity and far fewer funds,” recalls Duarte. “Any change in the level of dividends in a specific fund would greatly alter the dividend return of Ifix.”

Another highlight of January was the increase in the interest of individuals in real estate funds in the shopping mall segment. For the second month in a row, there were more buyers than sellers of the wallets, according to the XP report.

Read too:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The return with dividends of mall funds in January, of 8.45%, may have stimulated interest in the segment’s portfolios. The percentage is well above the recent history of the portfolios, hampered by the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

IFIX today

In this Wednesday’s session (16), Ifix operates in the positive field. At 11:09 am, the indicator rose 0.16% to 2,755 points. Yesterday Ifix closed down 0.08%. Check out today’s highlights:

Biggest highs of this Wednesday (16):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) FIGS11 General Shopping malls 2.72 BTLG11 BTG Pactual Logistics Logistics 1.58 BLMR11 Bluemacaw Renda+ FOF Titles and Val. Mob. 1.54 RVBI11 VBI Reits Titles and Val. Mob. 1.41 BLMG11 Bluemacaw Logistics Logistics 1.36

Biggest casualties of this Wednesday (16):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) VIFI11 Vinci Financial Instruments Titles and Val. Mob. -1.32 PATL11 Homeland Logistics Hybrid -1.1 HGRU11 CSHG Urban Income Hybrid -0.88 SDIL11 Rio Bravo SDI Logistics -0.87 JSRE11 JS Real Estate Hybrid -0.76

Source: B3

SDI issues CRI to finalize shed purchase; RB Capital Renda II announces changes to the lease agreement

Check out the latest information released by real estate funds on material facts:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

SDI Rio Bravo ([ativo=SDIL]) issues CRI to finalize the purchase of a logistics center in Contagem (MG)

The SDI Rio Bravo fund signed a commitment to issue a real estate receivable certificate (CRI) in the amount of R$ 160 million, according to a material fact disclosed this Tuesday (15).

According to the portfolio management, the fundraising aims to pay off the third and final installment of the purchase of the Contagem Logistic Center (CLC), which expires in April.

The CRI will be backed by the rents received by the Correios fund, the current tenant of CLC, a 121,000-square-meter property located in Minas Gerais. The shed represents 40% of the fund’s revenue.

With the payment of the installment and completion of the deal, SDI Rio Bravo predicts that the monthly distribution of dividends will remain at the current level until the first quarter of 2023.

RB Capital Renda II (RBRD11) announces exchange of index in lease agreement in Rio de Janeiro

The RB Capital Renda II fund announced this Tuesday (15) changes to the lease agreement with Ampla Energia e Serviços, which occupies the fund’s property in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro.

Among the changes, the fund confirmed the exchange of the rental contract correction index, from the General Market Price Index (IGP-M) to the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA). Changing the index has been a trend among real estate funds in recent months.

On the other hand, the fund highlighted that the lease amount is now R$ 550,000, paid on the last business day of the month of accrual. The portfolio did not inform in the material fact the rent amount before the contract changes.

In the event of termination of the contract, the indemnity value will be equivalent to the sum of the rents that are due, multiplied by the factor 1.2596, plus 8 installments of the rent.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In addition to the space in São Gonçalo, RB Capital Renda II has three other properties in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Uberlândia (MG) and Natal (RN), totaling a gross leasable area (GLA) of 23 thousand square meters.

today’s dividends

Check out which are the real estate funds that distribute income this Wednesday (16):

ticker Background Performance IBCR11 CRI Brei BRL 1.50 IRIM11 Iridium CRI BRL 1.40 RBRY11 RBR High Yield BRL 1.15 IRDM11 Iridium Rec Imob BRL 1.08 HGIC11 HGI Real Estate Credits BRL 0.99 CPFF11 cute flagship BRL 0.71 RBRF11 RBR Alpha BRL 0.60 IBFF11 Integral Brei FoF BRL 0.50

Source: InfoMoney

Real estate turnover: risks and advantages of office funds, drop in projections for the real estate sector

With the ups and downs of the pandemic, is it time to go back to investing in office real estate funds? Know the risks and benefits

Almost two years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, office real estate funds are divided. On the one hand, there are analysts who see opportunities for capital gains. On the other hand, there are those who still do not see predictability in the segment. The leasing of corporate slabs shows signs of recovery, but recent indicators have not yet brought a consensus to those who invest in this market through real estate funds.

Since September 2020, no office real estate fund appears among the most recommended to invest, according to a survey by the InfoMoney based on the recommended portfolios of FIIs carried out monthly.

In addition to competition from “paper” FIIs, which offer protection in times of economic turmoil, office funds also face the distrust of many analysts, who expect more predictability in the segment.

“Investors always think about the long term and, when looking at the corporate slabs sector, it is not possible to say what will become of the segment in the next two or three years”, says Caio Ventura, an analyst at Guide Investimentos. “We need a slightly clearer definition of the dynamics of the sector”.

According to data from Economatica, a financial information platform, office funds currently have a P/VPA (share price over book value) below 1, which means that they are being traded at a discount on the stock exchange. A P/VPA above 1, on the other hand, would indicate that the share is trading at a premium. In the case of office FIIs, the average discount is 26%.

“There are funds often trading below the cost of replacing the properties, that is, it would be more expensive to build all those buildings again than to buy shares on the stock exchange”, explains Philipe Aguiar, senior product analyst at Órama Investimentos.

In parallel with the attractive entry price, the analyst reinforces that, since last year, there has already been a movement of recovery on the part of companies, looking for offices to rent.

Secovi-SP projects drops of 17.5% in launches and 13% in real estate sales

After the records of launches and sales last year, the real estate market in the capital of São Paulo tends to shrink this year, according to projections by the Housing Union (Secovi-SP). Launches should reach 65,000 to 70,000 apartments in 2022. The midpoint of the projection points to a drop of 17.5% compared to 2021, when 81,800 units were launched.

In the case of sales, the forecast is that they will be between 55,000 to 60,000 units in 2022, which indicates a low expectation of around 13% compared to 2021, when they reached 66,100 units.

“The expectation of an oscillation for less is an adjustment to the rhythm of the economy in course”, said the chief economist of Secovi-SP, Celso Petrucci, during a press conference, held this Tuesday.

Petrucci recalled that Brazil should have a much lower growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, and coexists with high interest rates and high unemployment. Another point that causes uncertainty is the proximity of the presidential elections.

But the main concern of businessmen is related to the increase in mortgage interest rates. Currently, it is around 9% to 10% per year. In early 2021, it was close to 7% per year. The increase in the rate translates into higher installments for borrowers and a reduction in their purchasing power.

Related